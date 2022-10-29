Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers take on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Iving, Nets in Brooklyn

The Indiana Pacers will travel to Brooklyn and take on the Nets on Saturday night on the second end of a back-to-back. The Pacers beat the Wizards on Friday night behind big games from Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Buddy Hield.

The Pacers have been slowly improving over the course of the season, but the Nets present a difficult challenge with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons on the roster. Containing any of those three guys is a challenge, slowing down all three is almost impossible. The blue and gold will need to have a good offensive night to keep up with Brooklyn.

Indiana will also get to go against Edmond Sumner for the first time as Sumner spent the first four seasons of his career with the Pacers. Ex-Pacer T.J. Warren is also with the Nets, but he will not play.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle will be back with the team after missing Friday's game for a family event.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, YES Network

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are big underdogs in this game as they are +10.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 234.5.

Pacers vs Nets Injury Report

Since the Pacers are coming off of a back-to-back, they have not yet submitted an injury report. Daniel Theis is likely out with knee soreness. Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen, who both are signed to two-way contracts, are out as they have been sent to the G League for training camp with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Jalen Smith appeared to get hurt late against the Wizards on Friday, but he stayed in the game and his status is still to be determined.

For the Nets, Seth Curry is questionable with a left ankle injury. Warren (left foot) is out.

Key Matchups

Aaron Nesmith vs Kevin Durant: Nobody can truly stop Kevin Durant. He's got the height of a center but can hit jump shots from anywhere. He's impossible to guard.

Instead, his man (likely Nesmith) will need to do their best to slow him down. Whether that means making him uncomfortable or denying him the ball in his favorite spots, Nesmith has to be on his A-game on the less glamorous end of the floor.

Nesmith has played a few solid offensive games recently, but that will be difficult with how much effort it will require to slow down Durant. The three-year pro will need to do his best to hit shots.

Tyrese Haliburton vs Ben Simmons: Simmons will probably guard Haliburton, but the inverse is likely not going to be the case. Simmons is huge for a guard and is one of the better defenders in the NBA. He will make Haliburton's life difficult.

The Pacers point guard is averaging north of 20 points and 10 assists per game, but that will be tough to do against Simmons. If Haliburton is slowed down, the Pacers offense will grind to a halt, so it's imperative that Carlisle finds a way to get him going.