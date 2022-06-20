Skip to main content

Caesars Sportsbook Releases 2023 NBA Title Favorites

Next season, the Pelicans have 60-1 odds to win the NBA title.

The NBA crowned the new champions from Golden State after defeating the Boston Celtics in 6 games. The champagne was still flowing in celebration, and there was already an eye on next season. Caesars Sportsbook has already released their odds on the favorite for next season. It should be no surprise that the Warriors are on top of the list at 4-1 odds to repeat as champions. The New Orleans Pelicans' odds are in the middle of the pack at 60-1.

This is a significant leap from last year when they were given 100-1 odds to win the championship. It would make sense, given the current state of the team. They battled their way from a horrendous 3-16 start to make the Play-In tournament. They had to win two straight games over the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers to qualify for the playoffs. Once there, they gave the Phoenix Suns everything they could handle in a 6-game series.

All was accomplished with a rookie head coach, arguably their best player in Zion Williamson never taking a dribble this season, and a midseason acquisition in CJ McCollum to incorporate into the team system. Couple that with the number 8 pick in this year's NBA draft, and you can see why there is a lot to like about this team moving forward. One better feels precisely that way as Caesars revealed that a $2,000 wager has already been placed on the Pelicans. If the Pelicans win the title next season, that will be a $120,000 payout.

Vegas and national outlets are beginning to recognize with the New Orleans Pelicans are trying to establish a winning culture. The Pelicans are primed to make a splash next season with the Big 3 of Zion, CJ, and Brandon Ingram, as well as a nice mix of youth and veteran presence, When a Big 3 consisting of Zion, CJ, and Brandon Ingram, as well as a nice mix of youth and veteran presence. With coach Willie Green's leadership coupled with the front office making the right decisions, the expectation is to see the Pelicans with the best odds for years to come.

