Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum Would Consider Shortened Season for the NBA

CJ McCollum wears many hats and has many responsibilities. As the current President of the Players Association its his job to make sure the wants and needs of the players are upheld to the highest value. The 82-game regular season has been a hot button issue recently and McCollum address it on ESPN.

McCollum was a First Take guest and shared his opinion on possibly shortening the season. "No players have said 82 games is too much," McCollum said. "No players have said we don't want to do it. This is just a discussion on ways we can improve our game. This is not to say its going to happen. Personally, I don't think 58 games is enough, but I would have the discussion because that's my job as the President of the Players Association."

Mar 30, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) waves to fans as he receives a standing ovation before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

He added that he's open to an alternative if it betters the game and the players. "We have to talk about all options, all ideas. Injuries are a part of the game. It's a problem that we're having and facing………….. it's about the quality of play. Its about the fan engagement and keeping the sport as pure as possible from a historical basketball stake. I would vote against 58 games, but I would consider 72 if it made sense for the masses, if it made sense for the players," McCollum shared.

Some fans have lamented that an 82-game schedule waters down the league. The regular season doesn't seem significant, and players often sit out games to load manage before the playoffs. The NBA curated the Play-In Tournament, which has been a rousing success. Teams that did not to have much to play for before now have a chance to make the playoffs as a lower seed. Thus, more intriguing basketball has been played down the season's final stretch. Some are reporting that a possible midseason Play-In Tournament is being considered.

Whether or not a shortened NBA season comes to fruition, McCollum has made it clear his priority is to speak for the players and what benefits them. One thing is sure is that the NBA and the New Orleans Pelicans are in good hands with CJ McCollum.

