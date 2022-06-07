Could Pelicans Pluck Talent from Eastern Conference?

The New Orleans Pelicans have several options to pluck talent from midtier Eastern Conference rosters.

The New Orleans Pelicans will not have to compete against a market of freed-up cap space. There are only six teams have cap space going into the offseason: the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Indiana Pacers. The New York Knicks could get below the cap with a couple of roster cuts. New Orleans has enough space to work a deal to pluck talent off of an Eastern Conference roster.

Devonte’ Graham ($11.5M), Garrett Temple ($5.15M), Kira Lewis Jr. ($4M), and Jaxson Hayes ($6.8M) can be bundled with a Larry Nance Jr. ($9.67M) sign-and-trade to bring back over $30 million in salary. The Pelicans also have a $6.3 million trade exception which expires July 7.

Poaching Play-In Teams

Swapping Temple’s expiring deal for Seth Curry would net the Brooklyn Nets a second-round pick. The Pelicans have more draft picks than open roster spots. This deal would leave the Pelicans about $3 million under the luxury tax line. Alex Caruso ($9M) would fit into the same deal if the Chicago Bulls lose Zach LaVine and start a rebuild.

Mar 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts to dunking the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the third quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers have a trio regularly mentioned as being available on the trade market. Buddy Hield ($21.1M) is only his third team since being drafted by New Orleans. Myles Turner is a stretch-four option that theoretically fits next to Zion Williamson but the Pacers kept Turner and traded Domantis Sabonis for Hield and Tyrese Halliburton.

The time to deal for Turner has passed. He will be looking to get paid next summer as an unrestricted free agent. Malcolm Brogdon ($22.6M) would be the big guard to pair next to CJ McCollum in the backcourt.

Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons) and Mo Bamba (Orlando Magic) could be jettisoned to clear room for Cade Cunningham and whoever the Magic select in the 2022 NBA Draft. Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) is the most accomplished name lingering in the lottery spots but a deal would require a multi-team trade and a new near-max contract.

Eastern Conference Contenders

The Boston Celtics are three wins away from winning the NBA Finals and have a perfectly balanced cap sheet. The Atlanta Hawks have to shake things up around Trae Young to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals. Bogdon Bogdanovic ($18M) is older and would be more expensive than either Kevin Huerter ($14.5M) or De’Andre Hunter ($9.8M).

Mar 10, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) dribbles past New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat were one game away from the NBA Finals. The Heat’s title window could be closing around Kyle Lowry (36) and Jimmy Butler (33). Duncan Robinson ($16.9M) and Tyler Herro ($5M) were just exposed on a playoff stage. Robinson just got a new deal and Herro is due.

James Harden’s new deal will shape how the Philadelphia 76ers shape their roster. The Milwaukee Bucks have six players with contract options or expiring deals that get them to unrestricted free agency this offseason or next summer.

The Toronto Raptors have only one player over 30 (Khem Burch) on the roster and everyone is locked into multi-year deals. Masai Ujiri is at a crossroads with an experienced core.

Collin Sexton has been getting squeezed out of future plans of the Cleveland Cavaliers. They are a team ready to win but stuck behind some serious contenders. Cleveland can make a move but Sexton is the sexiest asset to the Pelicans unless Jarrett Allen is available.

The Cavaliers, Raptors, and Pelicans are three teams facing a luxury tax bill sooner rather than later. It is the price paid for true contention. It comes down to whether they want to push the check away for next season or open the checkbook this summer.

