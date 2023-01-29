Ingram, McCollum Out For Battle Vs Bucks

The Pelicans will take on Milwaukee even more short-handed than usual as they try to end their seven-game skid.

The challenge of ending their current seven-game losing streak just became a lot more difficult for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Just prior to the 1 p.m. deadline for back-to-backs, the team ruled out forward Brandon Ingram and guard CJ McCollum for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Apr 22, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and guard CJ McCollum (3) talk in the second half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Smoothie King Center against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns won, 114-111. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Ingram (toe injury recovery) and McCollum (right thumb sprain) join Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) as spectators as their teammates try to earn a win for only the fourth time this month.

Milwaukee will play without forward Bobby Portis (knee), a significant loss for the Bucks, but not nearly as impactful as what the Pelicans will be without.

The Pels are reeling, having lost 12 of their last 15 games and dropping from first in the Western Conference standings to fifth as they gathered for breakfast in Wisconsin this morning.

A loss on Sunday could drop New Orleans all the way to ninth.

Facing off against the Bucks, winners of five of their last six, doesn't appear to be the elixir New Orleans needs to turn things around.

Milwaukee has the NBA's third-best record (32-17) and its third-rated defense. The Bucks are 19-5 at home, while the Pelicans are 9-15 on the road.

New Orleans hasn't beaten a winning team on the road since defeating the Los Angeles Clippers back on Oct. 30.

Stopping an offense that featured Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez was hard enough when the teams faced off in Dec. The trio combined for 90 points, 22 rebounds, and 15 assists in the Bucks' win at the SKC.

Now, Milwaukee has gotten back All-Star Khris Middleton. In three games since returning from injury he's increased his scoring from eight to 10 to 17 points.

On offense, the Pelicans will have to try to find some way to generate easy baskets.

The outside shot hasn't been there for some time, and two of the team's best shooters will be in street clothes.

Jonas Valanciunas, Trey Murphy III, Naji Marshall, and Jose Alvarado will have to post outsized performances in order for the Pelicans to have any hope of stealing an unlikely road upset.

New Orleans has had its back against the wall before, but not quite like this.

Hopefully, no one else gets hurt in this one.

New Orleans Pelicans (26-24) vs Milwaukee Bucks (32-17)

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Place: Fiserv Forum

Watch: Bally Sports NO, NBA TV

Listen: WRNO 99.5FM

