Pelicans Fall To Sixth In West After Seventh Straight Loss

The Pelicans' offensive struggles continue as does the team's miserable January.

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans allowed seven Washington Wizards to reach double figures, and lost their seventh consecutive game, falling 113-103 at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday night.

The Pelicans, who entered the day sitting in fourth in the Western Conference standings, fell to sixth with the loss.

CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 24 points in 35 minutes, adding five rebounds and five assists.

In his second game since returning from a right great toe contusion, Brandon Ingram scored 22 points on 22 field goal attempts. He also committed a game and season-high six turnovers.

Jan 28, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the first half at Smoothie King Center.

Trey Murphy III was the only other Pelican to reach double figures with 10 points.

Once again the Pelicans failed to find any offensive success from deep. McCollum, Ingram, and Murphy combined to make only four their 16 combined three pointers (.250).

The rest of the squadron was only slightly better, finishing a collective 4-of-13 (.307) as the Pelicans were outscored by nine points from three.

However, the biggest factor in this defeat was likely the loss of Jonas Valanciunas in the second quarter.

It wasn't injury that removed the Pelicans' starting center from the lineup. Valanciunas was hit with a Type 2 Flagrant Foul with just over eight minutes remaining in the first half as he attempted to drive past Wizards' forward Taj Gibson.

JV dominated the first meeting between these teams, with 27 points and 12 rebounds in a 20-point rout. He had also posted a double-double in 11 of his previous 13 games.

With him in the locker room, the Wizards were able to control the paint. Washington scored 50 points in the paint, grabbed 13 offensive rebounds, and scored 25 second-chance points.

Daniel Gafford was the standout, scoring 21 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. On the defensive end he was just as effective, blocking five shots and making his presence felt whenever the Pelicans looked inside.

Three other players almost had their own double-doubles, with Deni Avdija (15 pts, 9 reb), Kyle Kuzma (10 pts, 9 reb), and Gibson (9 pts, 10 reb) combining for an impressive 34 points and 28 boards.

Notably less impressed was the crowd at The Blender as they watched the Pelicans extend their longest losing streak since they dropped nine in a row last season (10/27/21-11/12/21).

Now, the Pelicans head on the road for a back-to-back to face the Milwaukee Bucks before traveling to Denver to face the Nuggets on Tuesday.

There is no time to lick their collective wounds with the NBA's elite awaiting the Pels' arrival.

When might the losing stop? Willie Green says his team must find the spirit, intensity, and joy that they had less than a month ago.

“We have to play with joy and confidence," he said. "Right now, because of the string of losses, it has kind of jolted us in a negative way. We will find it. We will get back to playing our style and playing with joy."

It's been said that there is winning and there is misery. The New Orleans Pelicans haven't experienced winning in a while, leaving only the latter as January comes to an end.

