New Orleans, La- ESPN's Andrew Lopez reports New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III will participate in this year's dunk contest. Murphy is the fourth and final participant in the All-Star competition set to take place beginning on February 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 22-year-old Murphy joins a list of young high-flyers in today's NBA. Also participating in the contest will be Shaedon Sharpe from the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets guard KJ Martin, and Mac McClung, the first dunk contest participant to compete from the G-League.

Murphy III had previously expressed his desire to be in the dunk contest and has often practiced difficult dunks at the team facility. Now he becomes the first Pelicans' player to participate since the 2004-2005 season when teammates Chris Anderson and J.R. Smith competed.

Trey has undoubtedly had some high-flying moments this season, so it makes sense why he would get an invite. At 6'9" with a 38-inch vertical jump, Murphy can quickly attack the rim. He will be the tallest participant in this year's contest.

Over the last few years, the dunk contest has lost its luster. Gone are the nostalgic days of MJ or even Vince Carter performing breathtaking aerial acrobatics. With this young group of athletic players, the hope is the once-sacred event will regain its radiance.

