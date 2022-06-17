Skip to main content

Pelicans: Jaxson Hayes' Sentencing Revealed

New Orleans Pelicans center was sentenced for a 2021 incident in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes received a formal sentence after his 2021 domestic violence incident with LAPD. 

Jaxon Hayes

Hayes will receive three years of probation, 450 hours of community service, and a year of weekly domestic violence classes. LAPD arrested and charged Hayes with false imprisonment and resisting an officer. According to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, he pled no contest to both charges on February 24. 

Hayes was treated at the hospital after an altercation with police officers on July 28. Officers' body camera footage shows Hayes scuffling with officers outside of a Los Angeles home. Hayes told officers he and his girlfriend "was having a little argument," and he tried to re-enter the house as officers restrained him. 

Officers warned Hayes they would use a Taser if he would not comply. He began to resist an arrest, and officers tased Hayes on his chest and once on his buttocks. 

An LAPD sergeant's body cam revealed Hayes shoved an officer into a wall as that officer tried to handcuff him. The officer suffered an elbow injury and was treated at a hospital.

In addition to his community service and probation, Hayes was ordered to pay an undisclosed amount in restitution. He will also be able to perform his community service hours where he lives and not in Los Angeles.  

Hayes started 28 games for the Pelicans last season and appeared in 70 overall. He averaged a tick over 9 points a game and 4.5 rebounds during the season. Hayes will be entering his 4th season in the NBA next year.

Jaxson Hayes
Pelicans: Jaxson Hayes' 2021 Incident Sentencing

