Pelicans Welcome Williamson Back In Time To Face The Defending Champion Warriors

The Pelicans need a win over Golden State to finish their six-game home stand with a winning record.

Since the start of the 2020-21 season the New Orleans Pelicans have had seven home stands of four games or longer, including their current one.

With a win over the Golden State Warriors tonight at the Smoothie King Center, the Pelicans would post a winning record during an extended homestand for just the second time during that stretch.

The last time New Orleans accomplished the feat was from Jan. 27-Feb. 3 of 2021.

Dates Record Win % Jan. 2-Jan. 8, 2021 1-3 .250 Jan. 27-Feb. 3, 2021 3-2 .600 Feb. 17-Feb. 24, 2021 2-2 .500 Mar. 1-Mar. 14, 2021 3-3 .500 Feb. 10-Feb. 17, 2022 2-4 .333 Mar. 9-Mar. 15, 2022 1-3 .250 Nov. 10-Nov. 21, 2022 3-2 .600 TOTALS 15-19 .441

Over 34 games during those extended stays at the Smoothie King Center the Pelicans have claimed victory only 15 times. In a league where home court advantage is so important, New Orleans has consistently had issues with protecting its own house.

The odds of a Pels victory seem to have improved with this afternoon's announcement that the Warriors will likely be resting their entire starting lineup, just as they did when New Orleans topped Golden State 114-105 back on Nov. 4.

The Pelicans also anticipate the return of Zion Williamson to the court after a three-game absence. Williamson had been sidelined with a right-foot contusion and has missed five of the Pelicans' first 16 games this season.

Trey Murphy III, who suffered a contusion on his own right foot against Boston, is listed as questionable. In two starts prior to the Celtics game Murphy averaged 16 points, six rebounds, two steals, and one block per game on 60 percent shooting from the floor. He is one of seven Pelicans averaging double figures in scoring this season (11.3 ppg).

Nov 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb (40) during the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of who plays tonight, the Pelicans know from experience that they can't take the undermanned Warriors lightly.

On their way to that nine-point win 17 days ago, the Pels found themselves in a dogfight with Golden State's reserves.

Only a 35-point second quarter stood in the way of it being a one-possession game in the final minutes.

Golden State is 5-2 since then, including their first road victory of the season on Sunday in Houston over the Rockets.

In order for the Pelicans to get back into the winning column, they have to execute much better defensively in defending the three than they did against the Boston Celtics. Golden State leads the NBA in three point attempts and makes, and is tied with the Pelicans for fourth in the league in three point shooting percentage.

On the offensive end, the Pelicans want to get their shooting numbers up from distance. If that's the case, they'll need to own the glass on both ends and create mismatches in transition. Williamson, along with CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado, will also have to stay aggressive in driving the basketball into the paint while shooters get into position for open looks.

In sports, there may be no more dangerous team than a wounded one full of pride.

That's what the Golden State Warriors are. They are the champions until they aren't.

The Pelicans, once again, need to treat them as such.

New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) vs Golden State Warriors (8-9)

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Smoothie King Center

Watch: Bally Sports NO, NBA TV

Listen: WRNO 99.5FM

