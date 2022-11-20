Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum Host Events to Feed Families for Holidays
New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram is working hard on and off the court to help families enjoy their Thanksgiving holiday. On Saturday, Brandon Ingram partnered with Pelicans' sponsor Ibotta and HANO (Housing Authority of New Orleans) to feed 100 families. They handed out a grocery bag with a turkey, cornbread stuffing, yams, green beans, and more.
BRANDON INGRAM
After the event, Ingram spoke about giving back during the holidays.
He greeted the families, passed out the grocery bags, and even stopped to take pictures with families and children who were overjoyed to be next to the NBA star.
The event took place in Algiers at the Fischer Senior Community Center. Even with the gloomy and cold weather outside, the inside was filled with smiles and great cheer from all.
CJ MCCOLLUM
Ingram was not the only Pelican giving back to the community. CJ McCollum was also hosting a pop-up Thanksgiving Drive at Joe Brown Park. McCollum was in the rain, smiling and enjoying loading cars with groceries.
ZION AND THE ROOKIES
The Pelicans have been very active and visible in the community all season. Zion Williamson often hangs out with the kids at the Boys and Girls Club.
Rookies Dyson Daniels and E.J. Liddell were out with local children supporting youth basketball in the city. Acts of servitude like this go a long way to unifying the community and giving back to those in need.
