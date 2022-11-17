Pelicans Corral Bulls Behind Big Night From Trey Murphy III

The New Orleans Pelicans set a season-high in three-pointers made in a half in a 124-110 home win over the Chicago Bulls in the Smoothie King Center.

(New Orleans, LA) The New Orleans Pelicans set a season high in three-pointers made in a half (10) in a 124-110 home win over the Chicago Bulls in the Smoothie King Center. Murphy III, starting in place of Zion Williamson (ankle), hit his first two three-pointers and the Pelicans made six overall in the first quarter, falling one short of their season-high.

Murphy III was one rebound short of notching a career first double-double. The official scorekeeper subtracted a putback finish from the rebounding totals meaning Murphy III finished with 19 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 assist. McCollum followed up a big 30-point night against the Memphis Grizzlies with 23 points, 4 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Brandon Ingram played all but the last minute of the first quarter in helping the New Orleans Pelicans run out to a 32-28 lead in the opening stanza. Ingram only had 16 points on 4/15 shooting but he kept the offense moving with 9 assists. Ingram also grabbed 9 rebounds and had an inspiring block to spark a third quarter surge.

Billy Donovan's Bulls fall to 6-10 with the loss, and have lost five of their last six games. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 28 points and 7assists, and 4 rebounds. Zach Lavine (25), Nicola Vucevic (14), and Alex Caruso (13) were the only other Bulls to score in double-figures.

The New Orleans Pelicans had six players in double figures in the blowout win. Jose Alvarado (13), Herb Jones (10), and Jonas Valanciunas (22) helped keep the Bulls at bay when the starters rested. New Orleans have won three straight and are in the middle of a six-game homestand. Willie Green's squad will be back in action at home on Friday against the Boston Celtics.

Read More Pelicans News: