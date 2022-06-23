Pelicans Announce New Deal With Bally Sports Sinclair

The New Orleans Pelicans have teamed with Bally Sports Sinclair on a new regional broadcast deal covering the next five years.

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced a new regional broadcasting deal with Bally Sports Sinclair covering the next five years. The full financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Senior Vice President Greg Bensel detailed the newly-signed agreement just hours before the 2022 NBA Draft. The team is happy to have the broadcast deal done and now the next step is keeping personnel like Antonio Daniels and Joel Meyers in place.

The excitement around this team going forward is ever-present and the patience in building a championship core is paying off. Fans from Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida will be able to watch every Zion Williamson dunk, Brandon Ingram swish, and CJ McCollum dime. Under the new agreement, Bally Sports New Orleans will continue to produce approximately 75 regular-season games each season, along with select preseason contests and first-round playoff games.

“When we constructed this new agreement with Bally Sports New Orleans the main priority was distribution and the ability to deliver our games directly to our fans. With the upcoming launch of Bally Sports+, Bally Sports’ direct-to-consumer platform, any Pelicans fan will be able to have access to Bally Sports New Orleans in the team’s local territory. This partnership allows us to continue to deliver unique, compelling Pelicans content across multiple platforms with the highest production quality,” said Dennis Lauscha, President of New Orleans Pelicans. “We are still working on every option with Bally Sports New Orleans to improve the accessibility, ancillary content, and distribution of Pelicans programming to all of our fans across Louisiana and the Gulf Coast region.”

The Pelicans brought in outside help, consulted with NBA Headquarters, and even call other teams to see how they approached deals with non-traditional media. Throughout it all, New Orleans sought, "the best deal that would accomplish two goals: deliver Pelicans basketball directly to all consumers, both linear and live stream, and do so in a manner that was high quality, efficient and cost-effective to the consumer,” said Karen Brodkin, Executive Vice President, Endeavor.

“We examined a number of options that were taken into consideration, but Bally Sports New Orleans, with its new Bally Sports+ platform and high-quality production, proved best for the Pelicans and their fans.”

There are plans to extend team coverage along with enhancing the Pelicans Live pregame and postgame shows. The Pelicans Insider show will be a bi-weekly program featuring player and coach profiles, game highlights and behind-the-scenes content.

Lauscha added, “We will continue to work with Bally Sports New Orleans to produce more unique and exclusive Pelicans content to build around the game and deliver it directly to our fans. The excitement about the team grows daily and it is our job to not only bring that content to our fans but also unfettered access to watch our games.”

