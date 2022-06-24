Pelicans Select E.J. Liddell With 41st Pick In 2022 NBA Draft

The New Orleans Pelicans selected Ohio State's E.J. Liddell with the 41st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The New Orleans Pelicans selected forward E.J. Liddell with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. He is an Ohio State product that averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals, and 2.6 blocks per game last season.

The newest Pelican is a two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball winner and high school state champion. He blossomed into a two-time first-team All-Big 10 selection during his three seasons with the Buckeyes.

Liddell has an NBA frame, decent length, and plays with a high level of energy. The 21-year-old prospect is 6'7'' with a 7-foot wingspan. He has a strong frame, good length, and plays with a high motor. He combines his strength and power with surprising quickness and explosiveness, especially on his second jump for offensive rebounds, putbacks, or shot contests.

Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) tries to pump up the crowd during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Ohio State won 70-45. PHOTO 1: Minnesota Golden Gophers At Ohio State Buckeyes Men S Basketball

His passing and rim protection will at least give Daniels and the rest of the summer league squad an offensive hub that can protect the rim. It's doubtful he can create his own shot in the pros but that part of the game should be the least of Liddell's worries. He'll earn an NBA contract doing the dirty work that helps the stars get easy looks and extra possessions.

He joins Dyson Daniels in the 2022 New Orleans Pelicans Draft Class. Both rookies are expected to arrive in town soon to start preparing for the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League.

Read More Pelicans News: