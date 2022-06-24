Pelicans Select Dyson Daniels at No. 8 Overall in 2022 NBA Draft

Pelicans Select Dyson Daniels at No. 8 in 2022 NBA Draft
The New Orleans Pelicans selected Dyson Daniels with the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Daniels is a playmaker who can defend multiple positions and will slot behind CJ McCollum in the rotation to learn the ropes.
Daniels averaged 11.3 points, 5.9 boards, 4.4 assists, 1.9 steals, and nearly one blocked shot per game playing for the NBA G League Ignite. He measured 6-foot, 7.5 inches at the NBA Draft Combine and is still growing. He has a nearly 7-foot wingspan that should help him fill passing lanes on defense next to Herb Jones.
The Australian took the G-League route to become an NBA Lottery pick. He showed a nuanced pick-and-roll game and has the basketball intelligence to affect the game without the ball. His shot needs refining after going 29.9% from three-point range and 53.3% from the charity stripe.
The New Orleans Pelicans got their main target. Now they are aiming to get Daniels into the gym this week. The staff will want to iron out the new role because the NBA's Summer League in Las Vegas tips off in just two weeks.
