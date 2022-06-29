Pelicans Monitoring Jose Alvarado's Offseason Progress

The New Orleans Pelicans will continue their international scouting in the coming weeks and the prospect will be familiar. Jose Alvarado has been called in to help the Puerto Rico Basketball Federation (FBPUR) qualify for the 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup. LSU alum Tremont Waters will join Alvarado and 22 others in San Juan for training camp. This will give the Pelicans an early look at how the undrafted star has been developing this summer.

The July schedule marks the halfway point in the group stage process. Puerto Rico is currently in third place in Group D with a 2-2 record and earned a spot in the second round of Americas region qualifying.

Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) dribbles against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alvarado’s much-anticipated Puerto Rican debut will come against Team USA, who have called in G-League Star Quinn Cook to help play out the last two Group 1 games. Jordan Bell, Justin Jackson, and Langston Galloway will headline the makeshift Team USA squad. The New Orleans Pelicans could arguably lay claim to the best player on the Roberto Clemente Coliseum court.

Alvarado will help Gian Clavell and Waters lead the squad in two home games against Team USA (July 1) or Mexico (July 4) with an eye toward games against Brazil and Uruguay in August during the next FIBA window. Still, Puerto Rico can top the group with two wins from their first two home games since February 2021.

Clavell, formerly with the Dallas Mavericks, is excited to play with Alvarado because “Anyone who wants to put on the shirt of Puerto Rico is always welcome. I think (Jose) is a great addition, he has a lot of energy and that rubs off on the group. He has a lot of intensity. I am looking forward to sharing it with him.”

Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) reacts during game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“I am super excited to belong to the Puerto Rico national team. Many thanks to Carlos Arroyo and the entire team of the Basketball Federation for this great opportunity to represent my people, Boricua, baby! Let's have some fun,” Alvarado said in an introductory FBPUR statement.

Puerto Rico Head Coach Nelson Colon appreciates Alvarado’s commitment, explaining, “Aware of the commitment and the meaning of this window that we will play at home, we have worked on a list that provides us with the quality and talent necessary to put together a team that allows us to compete and get closer to qualifying for the World Cup.”

Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) steals the ball from Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Former NBA stalwart Carlos Arroyo and current FBPUR General Manager said, "It is a pleasure to welcome José Alvarado to the national team. We are all very proud of what he has been able to accomplish in his short NBA career. His interest is genuine and he has a great desire to represent his culture. José is a born leader. I am sure that his energy and competitiveness will impact our team in a positive way.”

The New Orleans Pelicans would agree with that scouting report. They'll also be watching how Alvarado deals with more responsibility against Team USA. If he can commit fewer turnovers and foul less, Puerto Rico has a good chance of pulling off the upsets. Knowing Jose Alvarado and seeing the other rosters, it would be hard to bet against Puerto Rico.

