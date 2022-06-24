Dyson Daniels Ready For Complementary Role With Pelicans

Dyson Daniels introduced himself to the local New Orleans Pelicans media after being selected 8th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Dyson Daniels said he would have to "give my dad some shit now..." after being drafted 8th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. He added, "I'm super excited to land in New Orleans...There's no better place. I can't wait to get it to work."

Daniels was joking about hitting his dad, Ricky, with some verbal jabs. Dyson's father played at North Carolina State before playing professionally in Australia. Now the younger Daniels has made the jump from the Land Down Under to the G-League and is now headed to New Orleans to start his NBA career.

The newly drafted rookie said, "I feel like I can fit so many different roles. I can be a playmaker for different guys. I feel like there are so many different roles I can play. This is a great team. Like I said, I'm a winner. I'm going to do what it takes to win."

Nov 29, 2021; Stockton, CA, USA; G League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels (3) shoots a 3-pointer during the second quarter against the Stockton Kings at Stockton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The 19-year-old understands the locker room he is joining. "They have a great team here. They have scorers. They have Zion (Williamson) coming back." He insisted he is ready for the challenge, smiling as he stated, "My game is rapidly improving."

The newly drafted rookie spent the last year with the G-League Ignite development team, playing 29 games between the G League Showcase and G League Ignite Tour. He averaged 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and two steals per game.

Daniels is expected to learn the ropes leaning on his elite defense. He explained, "That's my main strength. If my offense isn't going well, I can stay on the floor with my defense. I am able to guard one through four, even sometimes the five. I feel like I definitely take a lot of pride on that end. I love the trash talk that comes with it. I love to defend. I think I'm physical as well. I think I have the tools, the height, the length, to defend, and the will to defend well."

The newest addition to the squad has talked with Trey Murphy III and CJ McCollum already. Daniels knows this is a unique city but there are challenges ahead. That's why he is ready to get in the building to learn the system. Daniels wants to start getting comfortable in his role and hit the ground running during NBA Summer League play.

