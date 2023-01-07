Pelicans vs. Mavericks: Divisional Rivals Circling Wagons

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to face the Dallas Mavericks for the second game of a back-to-back set.

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (24-15) travel to face the Dallas Mavericks (22-17) in the second game of a back-to-back set for Willie Green's squad. New Orleans will be without NBA All-Stars Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (hamstring). It is also the third game in four nights for the Pelicans, who are starting a five-game road trip.

Following the end of their seven-game winning streak on Thursday, the Mavericks hope to right the ship on Saturday. Luka Doncic (ankle) is officially day-to-day and listed as probable on the injury report. However, Dallas will tip off without Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow), and Dorian Finney-Smith (abductor strain) being available.

Apr 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) points to center Dwight Powell (not pictured) after Powell scores against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, January 6, 2023 - 7:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, January 6, 2023 - 7:00 p.m. CT Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX Watch: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Listen: 99.5 WRNO

Willie Green will have to decide how much to lean on CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas. Kira Lewis Jr. and Dyson Daniels have not played much lately but they could help McCollum shoulder the backcourt burdens. Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez have proven capable of patrolling the paint and the frontcourt rotations could be bolstered by Larry Nance Jr., assuming he had no setbacks in a return from a shoulder injury paired with some spasms.

The Pelicans have already beaten the Mavericks in Dallas without Ingram and Williamson once this season. Herb Jones will again have his hands full trying to corral Doncic. Jones needs to pitch in a bit more on offense to stem the tide as well. Not on Herb has only made three shots in the past two games.

The same goes for Trey Murphy III, who is averaging only 5 shots per game when Williamson and Ingram do not play. Trigga Trey only attempted two three-pointers in last night's loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He is getting chased off the line more often and has gotten to the free-throw line lately, but his sharpshooting and spacing are pivotal to the team's success.

Jan 6, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) congratulates guard Trey Murphy III (25) after he made a basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

CJ McCollum will lead the attack but the Pelicans will need to work through Jonas Valanciunas to exploit the mismatches down low. Christian Wood has been getting the starting nod from Jason Kidd, but Valanciunas has the size to bully Wood off the court, if not get the Mavericks in foul trouble early. Getting into the Bonus might be just the bump New Orleans needs to run out of this early January rodeo with another victory.

Projected Starting Lineups

Dallas Mavericks: Spencer Dinwiddie, Luka Doncic, Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood

New Orleans Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas

