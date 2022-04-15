Pelicans Ready for Showdown Against Clippers in Hollywood

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Hollywood with a chance to beat out the LA Clippers for a leading role in the NBA Playoffs.

The New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) are headed to Hollywood with a chance to beat out the LA Clippers for a leading role in the NBA Playoffs. Willie Green’s squad will face Ty Lue’s LA Clippers (42-40) at near full strength but a shocking morning update reveal Paul George (health & safety protocols) will miss out on this season's last play-in elimination game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers

When: April 15, 2022 @ 9:00 pm CT

Where: Los Angeles, LA Crypto.com Arena

How To Watch/Listen: TNT, ESPN 100.3FM New Orleans

Expected Starting Lineups:

New Orleans Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valancuinas

LA Clippers: Norman Powell, Reggie Jackson, Nicholas Batum, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

Jan 13, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) drives to the basket against LA Clippers guard Jay Scrubb (0) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

READY FOR THE CHALLENGE

"This is another challenge for our group," Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank said at Friday's team shootaround. "The group has dealt with challenges all year. We've had guys in and out of the lineup and dealt with overcoming large deficits and yet this group has always responded. A very resilient group. We have a great deal of faith and a talented and deep roster and have a great coach in Ty Lue."

The Clippers were playing their best basketball when George re-entered the lineup. George provided 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists to Ty Lue’s rotations but the rest of the team still had a better record than the Pelicans. However, these Pelicans have been through their own battles, even those that started the season wearing different uniforms.

Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, and Robert Covington are all playoff players. Once Normal Powell and George joined they found some momentum to end the season as well, finishing with six wins in the last seven games.

Apr 13, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the second half of a play-in playoff game at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

PELICANS' ROOKIES BRACE FOR ROAD TEST

Getting a road win against those well-traveled veterans will take some guile from Green and his rookies. Green had all three rookies on the court at once against San Antonio. Herb Jones is by far the most important to the team’s defensive game plan. George might be out but slowing Powell and Jackson is no easy task. The rest of the roster has to help out because Jones cannot keep this game close by himself. LA just has too many scoring options.

Those perimeter threats are why Valancuinas will likely be left on an island against Zubac and may need to help Hayes with Morris. McCollum and Ingram cannot get into foul trouble early chasing shooters on the perimeter. Those two stars will have to hedge bets to save energy for offensive possession Valancuinas will need to box out early instead of helping late. A repeat of his 5 fouls, 6 minutes performance from last week would be crippling to Green’s rotations.

Mar 27, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) hugs guard CJ McCollum (3) at the end of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans won, 116-108. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

THE PELICANS ROTATIONS

Those rotations will revolve around Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. McCollum has stepped up in the closer role and leads the team through the most pressure-packed moments. Ingram calmly pilots the offense from the wing but keeps everyone in rhythm with his drives to the rim. Clearing space and cleaning up the boards are left to Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valancuinas.

Hayes is a limited threat stretching the floor and will be given up the size advantage to Morris. Larry Nance Jr. and Willy Hernangomez have skill sets that could allow for Green to use more versatile lineups against the Clippers. Now that the Pelicans have more All-Stars healthy, using the role players to get the right matchups for McCollum and Ingram is paramount.

Devonte’ Graham might get one more shot in the rotation but the minutes might be better used by Jose Alvarado, Larry Nance Jr., and Naji Marshall. Graham has not made a shot in a week, going 0/1 in just 7 minutes against the Spurs after sitting out the season finale. Alvarado provides just as much offensive spark and is a better point-of-attack defender. Marshall is a far better wing defender and has been more productive in the offense.

Apr 13, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green looks on against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of a play-in playoff game at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

GREEN AND MCCOLLUM GET THEIR WISH

Even getting an 84th game feels like a gift from the basketball gods to a basketball city. Both Green and McCollum knew by Thanksgiving it would be an uphill battle to earn a playoff spot. Their New Year's resolution was to be playing for something at the end of the year. Who knew they'd be chasing the dream together by Easter?

McCollum and Ingram can deliver a Good Friday present to Green's rookie season with just one more victory. Considering how the season started for everyone, it is all they could ask for: Put their playoff destinies in their hands.

Well, they've gotten their wish. One team is off to Phoenix tonight to start the next stage of their NBA Playoffs journey. The other is starting the next stages of their offseason programs.

