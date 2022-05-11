Skip to main content

Pelicans Rookie Review: Herb Jones Ready To Make History In New Orleans

Herb Jones went from the second round to stealing the show all season in proving he was one of the best defenders on the planet.

The New Orleans Pelicans can lay claim to the best rookie class of the season. Willie Green trusted his three rookies to be on the court simultaneously in pressure-packed playoff games. Beyond the court, 'Trigga Trey, Mr. GTA, and Not on Herb might be three of the most marketable draft picks in recent NBA history.

First-round pick Trey Murphy III gradually grew into the shooter the team needed. Undrafted free agent Jose Alvarado fought his way into becoming a cultural icon that truly represents the city. Second-rounder Herb Jones stole the show all season in proving he was one of the best defenders on the planet.

Not On Herb became an NBA truth because he took the toughest assignment every night and excelled. Per Mark Schindler, Jones had the fourth-lowest foul rate among the elite defenders taking those same assignments. But don’t let the defense fool you, Jones can run an offense and find buckets.

Herb Jones
Comparisons to Kawhi Leonard are apt beyond the 6 steals Jones snatched from Lebron's Lakers. Jones can flirt with 30, scoring 26 against the Cleveland Cavaliers just 3 days after Christmas. He grabbed 7+ rebounds on 11 occasions and posted an 11-rebound, 10-point double-double in a win against the Houston Rockets.

Jones was trusted to bring the ball up, initiate actions, and take any open shot he saw. He could be an above average shooter across the board with just incremental improvements at the rim and off the bounce. Fred Vinson is still working with his catch and shoot form, so maybe those extra beats of offense will have to wait until Year 3.

The Pelicans will push Jones to expand his game. They also need to protect their asset. He could be an above-average shooter across the board with just incremental improvements at the rim and off the bounce. Fred Vinson is still working with his catch-and-shoot form, so maybe those extra beats of offense will have to wait until Year 3.

Herb Jones (35th overall) was just trying to make the Opening Night roster from Summer League through the Nashville training camp. Now Jones is a good bet to make the NBA All-Rookie team and could add NBA All-Defense to his resume for the next decade. And New Orleans will have one of the premier defensive stoppers in the world for less than $4 million over the next two seasons. 

The Pelicans can keep the 23-year-old Jones in town until he is almost 30 with the right contract after the rookie deal. Given his playoff highlights alone, keeping salary cap room to get Jones locked in on another long term deal should be one of the highest priorities regardless of luxury tax implications.

