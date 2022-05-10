Pelicans Rookie Review: Trey Murphy III Rounding Out His Game

It took Trey Murphy III a few months to break into the rotation but he was ready for his first big playoff moment with the New Orleans Pelicans. Could he be in line for a bigger role next year?

The story of Trey Murphy III's rookie season and his breakout game against the LA Clippers is about hard work, trust, and patience. The focus on development was worth the wait and it all paid off at just the right time, propelling the New Orleans Pelicans into the NBA Playoffs. A strong finish to the year suggests Murphy III should be in line for a bigger role next season.

Mar 27, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) drives around Los Angeles Lakers forward Stanley Johnson (14) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans won, 116-108. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Murphy III did not log significant minutes consistently to start the year. Likewise, he did not play much in the first half against the Clippers. Injuries forced him into the lineup earlier than expected then he wound up playing a few games for the G-League Birmingham Squadron in March.

However, Murphy III used the last two months to prove he provides the long-range shooting this team desperately needs. The team also needs some cap relief before the roster gets expensive. If Murphy III can handle an increased role it could make Jaxson Hayes expendable.

Only the Washington Wizards (860) and Chicago Bulls (872) made fewer three-pointers than the Pelicans (873) all season. They were the fourth-worst shooting team (33.2%) from beyond the arc. Murphy III was the best shooting rookie among those with over 50 three-point attempts and at least 50 games played.

Mar 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) reacts to a three point shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans attempted just 26.3 three-pointers per game against Phoenix, the fewest of any playoff team and 6 less than their regular-season average. The Pelicans shot better in the postseason, making 58 of their 156 attempts (35.4%) in the playoffs. That uptick can be credited to Murphy III going 9/19 from three-point range in the series. New Orleans needed more of what Murphy III provided in his 20 minutes per game and plan to play him more next year.

Once Willie Green gave him a role on March 7, Murphy III averaged 43.8% of his 3s on 4.3 attempts per game. ESPN thought his shooting could swing the series after a breakout game against the Clippers saved the season. Murphy III checked in and played the last 16:03 minutes, finishing with 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. He was 4/6 from beyond the arc, swished two free throws, and did not foul or commit a turnover.

CJ McCollum said of Murphy III’s game against the Clippers, “I think that shows his work ethic and preparation. He has been in and out of the lineup. He has been in the G League some. Sometimes, he is in the game, sometimes he hasn’t played some in the first half. He didn’t play a lot in the second quarter and Coach throws him in. That is a sign of trust but also him being ready.”

Murphy III credits “Corey Brewer and Coach Green for believing in me in those times and giving me that opportunity. I’m very thankful for that. It is just a testament to the work we put in and my teammates trusting me.”

Apr 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) and guard Jose Alvarado (15) during the second half of the play in game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

What Needs Work

Teammates trust him because he keeps the offense moving even when only keeping his defender honest to create space. He cuts, screens, and rebounds selflessly. He pushes the pace leading the break and can finish any possession with a highlight dunk but he needs to round out the more technical parts of his game.

Defending the paint and rebounding at a better rate will help Murphy III stay on the court. Green will find a way to work Murphy III into the offense to start next season. It's on Murphy III to improve his ball-handling, vision, passing, and defensive technique to become a leader on the reserve unit.

He does not need to be a do-it-all type but needs to be more dynamic off the ball and make quicker decisions when he does get touches. Murphy III had 44 assists and 17 turnovers in 70 games total. His passing vision and ability to play at a quicker pace will come with more repetition but he will not be asked to increase his ball-handling duties any time soon.

Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram will initiate the offense. Murphy III will be in the lineup to give those stars space to operate and speed up the pace on the break. Murphy III is not great at creating open shots though.

He made 38.9% of his catch and shoot threes as a rookie but only 27% of his pull-up jumpers from beyond the arc. The more he dribbles and the shot clock winds down, the worse he shoots. It's true for most rookies but it's something Murphy III has to work on this summer.

Murphy III earned Green's trust and gave the team some rotational flexibility in the postseason but the Pelicans must believe the 21-year-old can contribute more going forward. There are only so many minutes to go around. Murphy III is rounding out his game hoping he gets to feature for a full season with a playoff team instead of making cameo appearances.

Read New Orleans Pelicans News