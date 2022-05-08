The Pelican's Biggest Surprise of 2021-22

Little did the New Orleans front office know that its No. 35 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft would become a defensive star and fan favorite.

Little did the New Orleans Pelicans' front office know that their No. 35 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft would become a defensive star and fan favorite.

The number 35 signifies growth, creativity, hope, motivation, and flexibility in numerology. These attributes perfectly describe the Pelicans' 35th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Herbert Jones.

The rookie took the team and league by storm with his tenacity and fearlessness on the defense. He compares to another No. 35 overall draft pick who has churned out an impeccable NBA career for himself - Draymond Green.

Jones and Green played four years of college basketball. In their senior seasons, they earned all-conference awards, defensive first-team recognition, and Conference Player of the Year accolades.

Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) and center Jonas Valanciunas (17) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The similarities end there while comparing their rookie campaigns. Green started one game his rookie season and averaged 13 minutes per game and just 3 points.

On the other hand, Jones started 69 games and averaged 30 minutes and nearly 10 points per contest. He was the NBA rookie league leader in several defensive categories and set defensive records most of the year.

He ranked 3rd in the NBA in total steals, led all rookies in steals per game, and set the franchise rookie record with total steals/blocks in a season. Metrics are one thing, but respect from your peers is another. Look at some of the high praise Jones received from Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley Jr, a couple of NBA All-Stars.

Mar 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) steals the ball from Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

"I think he's gonna be in this league for a long time," Mitchell said of Jones. "I've got to give him his props. He's made it tough on me every night we've played them. He's a guy that doesn't talk much and doesn't say much, but he goes out there and competes. Tonight he was 4-of-8 for 11 points, but defensively he's tough."

Conley, a 15-year NBA vet, also sang the rookie's praises:

"I think he's been phenomenal," Conley said. "For a young guy to come in and take the challenge of guarding guys like Donovan [Mitchell] and some of the best players in the league, the way he moves his body, the way he's able to do the things he does. Obviously, he's a natural defender, but he really watches film and studies the game. It's been fun to compete against him … he's been a bright spot for that team.

Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) blocks a shot of Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

How Jones fell to the No. 35 in the draft is a mystery. The knock-on him was his outside shooting ability. In his senior season, he shot 35% from downtown on about two attempts per game. In his rookie campaign, he shot 33% from the 3-point range in the regular season but upped to 41% in the playoffs. He can be a threat from the outside, but his tremendous defensive prowess will always have him on the court in crunch-time situations.

We briefly compared Jones' start to that of Draymond Green. Green has been a 4-time All-Star, 3-time champion, Defensive Player of the Year, and more importantly, a recognizer of Herb Jones.

Herb Jones has gone from being a 2nd round prospect to a key member of this Pelicans team. Much of their success will have to do with how well Herb performs. If his rookie year is any indication, then the sky is the limit for young Herb to reach his full potential with the Pelicans.