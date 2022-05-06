Pelicans Juggling Several Options On Jaxson Hayes

The New Orleans Pelicans selected Jaxson Hayes 8th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft but he may not have a future with the team. The front office is weighing several options going into the offseason.

The New Orleans Pelicans selected Jaxson Hayes as the 8th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He is going into his fourth season as the current franchise leader in Offensive Rating, True Shooting Percentage, Effective Field Goal Percentage, Field Goal Percentage, and 2-Point Field Goal Percentage. Despite those accomplishments, Hayes might not have a future in New Orleans.

Jaxson Hayes is eligible for a contract extension this summer, but he does not top the team's priority list. The Pelicans will also negotiate to extend Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Larry Nance Jr. this offseason. All three played more playoff minutes than Hayes and expect to contribute next year.

Hayes might not be with the team after the next trade deadline considering roster construction, future assets, and the salary cap. Rebuilding teams with valued vets and expiring contracts will make trade offers, as will contenders looking for cheap prospects with playoff experience. Fringe playoff teams in need of a proven reserve will offer Hayes more than the MLE in restricted free agency.

The Pelicans can take the wait-and-see approach on Hayes, but a decision is looming. Increasing Hayes' trade value will be difficult with game minutes dedicated to Williamson, Nance Jr., Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and possibly another top-10 draft pick on the roster. The Pelicans already face a luxury tax before accounting for Hayes' extension.

Apr 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) hangs on the rim after a dunk against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Hayes is due just $6.8 million next year, but his 2023-24 cap hold will be over $20 million. The Pelicans might think he is worth the $9 million qualifying offer; however, a one-year deal has risks for both sides. Several other rebuilding teams will be willing to offer Hayes more than the approximately $11 million Mid-Level Exception. If New Orleans does not see a future with Hayes, they will need to trade him or risk losing an asset for nothing.

Hayes mentioned in his exit interview that he wants to stick around to learn from Willie Green and grow with this team. He knows what parts of his game need improvement and how to approach his expected role after a "talk with Coach Green...showed me a bunch of film and helped me out a lot more. Specifically knowing my role and being able to learn and grow from there."

Feb 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) dunks in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Hayes is still learning the game after a late start in high school but has all the athletic intangibles. He has the size to work from the offensive low block out to the three-point line, can jump over anyone, and can run the floor with ease. Willie Green put Hayes into the starting lineup, and the Pelicans began their march up the standings to a playoff spot.

That production bought Hayes more time with the team, but how much more is a question still unanswered. Going from first-round draft pick to third-year pro logging minutes in the G-League to playoff starter was a whirlwind start to a career. The last 30 games of the season were quite a step up for Hayes, and he handled the extra responsibilities well enough to get paid by someone next summer.

Hayes has grown into his role and is good for eye-catching highlights. He is also coming off a disappointing playoff ejection and will face a sentencing hearing on June 14. The Pelicans can pay, trade, or wait to match an offer for Jaxson Hayes. The team and Hayes will spend most of the summer finding a middle ground that benefits everyone.

Read New Orleans Pelicans News