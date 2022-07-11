Pelicans vs. Hawks: Jared Harper and John Petty Jr. Will Run the Show

The New Orleans Pelicans will likely be without Dyson Daniels in their second NBA Summer League game. Jared Harper and John Petty. Jr will get to run the offense.

The New Orleans Pelicans will get another look at 2022 NBA second-round draft picks E.J. Liddell and Karlo Matkovic in their second Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks. The 8th overall pick, Dyson Daniels, will be a game-time decision at best after rolling his ankle early in an 85-68 blowout loss versus the Portland Trail Blazers to open the Las Vegas schedule.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks

When: 5:00 PM CST

Where: Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: NBATV

Coach Jarron Collins is unsure about Daniels going forward. “It’s too early to tell,” Collins said after the game. “I know that he is able to put weight on it. Having said that, as far as his availability going forward, you guys (the media) have been around Summer League long enough. We’ll see.”

Daniels could try and talk his way into some minutes again this summer but New Orleans is notoriously patient with injuries. The risk-averse front office will consider keeping Daniels on the sidelines until training camp starts next month. ohn Petty Jr. and Jared Harper will get a chance to continue their Birmingham Squadron chemistry to initiate the offense. Dereon Seabron could see more minutes as well.

Getting a second look at E.J. Liddell and Karlo Matkovic is reason enough to be excited despite the 0-1 record in Las Vegas. Both have an opportunity to give the Pelicans a return on their investments. Liddell is looking for a roster spot contract and Matkovic is aiming to make the NBA jump sooner rather than later.

New Orleans (-6) is again favored to win versus Atlanta. Will they prove the SI Sportsbook correct or crawl back to the locker room with another loss?

