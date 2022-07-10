Pelicans Will See Return on Karlo Matkovic Investment

The New Orleans Pelicans can start thinking about how to cash in on Karlo Matkovic after his NBA Summer League debut.

The New Orleans Pelicans came out of their first NBA Summer League game against the Portland Trail Blazers more concerned about the status of Dyson Daniels (ankle) than the 85-68 blowout loss. The first-round pick will try to work his way back into the Las Vegas rotations but this is a front office known for its patience.

Draft-and-stash second-round pick Karlo Matkovic gave the organization an impressive 14-minute sample size of his potential. The Croatian center "did a lot of workouts...and gave 110%...as an under-the-radar guy" during his last visit with the Pelicans. It might have earned a promise that kept his name in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Pelicans can cash in on their investment in multiple ways.

Matkovic's NBA Summer League debut stat line (4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist) does not jump off the page. However, he was able to do the small things that would be asked of him as a rookie as soon as the 2023-24 season. The venture into the American version of the game has the 52nd overall pick "still trying to understand what's happening." He's "happy and excited to be here" but also has an opportunity in Las Vegas to prove a point about his NBA readiness.

The new Pelican described the "once in a lifetime experience" as "fun, but trying to get the best out of it...The practices have been fun. A lot of energy. A lot of positivity."

The self-described "high-motor guy" does "like the pick and roll. To run to the rim, to protect the paint." Matkovic did what he could as the lone big in most lineups but the perimeter game nature of the NBA's Summer League pulled him out of rebounding position on multiple occasions but those are small fundamentals that can be cleaned up.

Matkovic did not get a green light to shoot from outside in Europe but has been "working on (his shot) every day and is confident in it." The touch shown on his first made basket is evidence the big man can move back to the three-point line sooner rather than later.

The Pelicans possible backup center of the future averaged 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 21.4 minutes per game in 25 Adriatic Basketball Association appearances. According to a report by mozzartsport.com, Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana plans to bring him into the main team after years on loan to OKK Beograd (2019-20) and KK MegaBasket (2020-21).

The 21-year-old has already shown signs that he could develop into a decent rotational piece in the NBA. The front office will be watching his development throughout the summer and the ABA season. Matkovic could serve as a cheap rotational piece in a few years or an investment that returns a first-round pick level reward at the trade deadline.

