Dyson Daniels Has Debut Cut Short, Pelicans Fall 85-68 Versus Portland

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Portland Trail Blazers but are breathing a sigh of relief after ankle x-rays on Dyson Daniels.

The New Orleans Pelicans started off their first NBA Summer League game with great defensive intensity and ball movement. They were leading 24-14 with 9 minutes left in the second quarter but lost in blowout fashion, falling to 0-1 with an 85-68 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers. Thankfully, the team got good news from the trainers after Dyson Daniels went down with an ankle injury.

Daniels, the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, was keeping everything together for New Orleans early on. His active defense and selfless passing had the Pelicans playing with some rhythm and extending the lead out to a comfortable cushion. His ankle injury had everyone left in the Thomas and Mack gym worried about his availability going forward. Daniels did not return to the game but the initial x-rays showed no significant damage.

The rookie class did not help Trey Murphy III and Naji Marshall keep the game competitive. Daniels missed all five of his shots in 8:10 minutes of action. E.J. Liddell and Karlo Matkovic made one shot each, going a combined 2-8 from the field. Murphy III led the way with 23 points and 8 rebounds but missed 7/8 three-point attempts while committing four turnovers.

Marshall made only two of his 12 shots. He was working on attacking the paint and finding cutters, finishing with 9 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds. However, the more Murphy III and Marshall pressed the action the more the team fell apart. The offensive movement and defensive communication started to break down, especially when the playoff-tested veterans were substituted off the floor. It was a tough night but the Summer League squad heard the encouragement of the other playoff Pelicans watching from the sideline.

The Pelicans scored only 9 points in the third quarter. Portland posted a 31-point third quarter, had 35 bench points, and dominated the paint (54 points). Murphy III and Marshall might not play another minute in Las Vegas. Summer League Head Coach Jarron Collins has to find a way to keep the team on track with a limited big man rotation behind Matkovic and Jared Harper initiating the offense.

The problem with ball movement once Daniels went down got worse. Birmingham Squadron teammates Harper (18 points, 5 rebounds) and John Petty Jr. (6 pts., 3 rebs.) failed to log an assist. If either wants to find a way onto an NBA roster, they have to find the open man when driving through clogged lanes. New Orleans had only 10 assists while committing 15 turnovers.

Portland looked like a team that had already played a game. The Pelicans played like a team just learning each other’s names in their first action in Las Vegas. New Orleans has their next game on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks (5 pm CST, NBATV).

More Pelicans Scoop Articles: