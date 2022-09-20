Pelicans Inviting Fans To Public Practice On October 1

The New Orleans Pelicans are excited to welcome fans back to the Smoothie King Center but have only one preseason game scheduled in the city. Fans will still have a few chances to see the team before the regular season starts. The first peek will be given when the Pelicans host their annual open practice presented by Hancock Whitney, the official bank of the Pelicans, on Saturday, October 1 at 2:00 p.m.

The open practice provides fans an opportunity for a firsthand look at the 2022-23 team. The event is kid-friendly and will feature appearances from Pierre The Pelican and the Pelicans Entertainment Team. The concession stands will be open during the event.

Tickets for open practice are free of charge and open to the public. Fans can reserve tickets at www.pelicans.com/openpractice beginning on Tuesday, September 20 at 9:00 a.m. Registration is limited to four tickets per person and seating is general admission.

Additionally, the Pelicans will host a pre-practice party starting at 12:30 p.m. on Dave Dixon Drive, which will feature live music, concessions, face-painting, games, and more. Tickets are not required to attend the party.

Complimentary parking will be available in Garage #2 and Garage #5 of the Caesars Superdome on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 11:30 a.m. Doors for the event will open at 1:00 p.m. Fans can enter through the Northeast ground, Northwest ground, and North 100 entrances.

