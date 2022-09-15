Pelicans Sign Izaiah Brockington To Two-Way Deal

Izaiah Brockington, a former Iowa State guard, impressed the New Orleans Pelicans front office before being injured in offseason pre-draft workouts.

Izaiah Brockington was rumored to be signing an Exhibit 10 deal after he fell out of the second round of the NBA draft. Injury concerns turned some teams off but the New Orleans Pelicans have officially announced the signing of Izaiah Brockington to a two-way contract. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brockington played for three schools in five years on the collegiate level, finishing his career with Iowa State, where he averaged 16.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists for the Cyclones over 35 games during the 2021-22 season. He started out as a freshman at St. Bonaventure before attending Penn State for two years.

A 6-4 guard out of Philadelphia, Brockington appeared in 125 games during his collegiate career, averaging 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. The former Iowa State Cyclone earned All-Big 12 honors during his stop in Ames.

Brockington suffered an ACL injury during a pre-draft workout in June and is expected to make a full recovery. This deal signals a significant investment from the team considering the injury. The signing of Brockington and Dereon Seabron fills both of the team's two-way contract spots.

