Preseason Preview: Pelicans vs Heat

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to improve to 4-0 in the preseason when they face the Miami Heat tonight.

New Orleans has played very well so far, even without the presence of Brandon Ingram on the court, averaging 115.6 points per game and are +24 in victories over the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, and Spurs.

After playing in a relative track meet with the Bulls, the Pelicans have put the clamps on defensively the last two games. Detroit and San Antonio shot under 37 percent combined. From long distance they were even worse, converting around 28 percent of their threes.

They’ve also won the battle of the boards, finishing +13 in that area. With Zion Williamson back on the court and the offense attacking the rim with fervor, New Orleans has dominated in the paint, out-scoring opponents by 52 points there.

Even if the rotations are necessarily what you’d expect to see during the regular season, the same commitment to causing disruption on defense, playing with tempo on offense, and with aggression and physicality on both ends is fully on display from those who do take the floor.

New Orleans’ sophomore class remains incredibly intriguing to watch. Trey Murphy III leads the team in scoring at 17.5 ppg and is shooting an incredible 9-for-14 (64.3 pct) from three point range. “Trigga” scored a game-high 27 points in 26 minutes against San Antonio.

Jose Alvarado has cemented himself as the first guard off the bench, averaging 12.7 points in the preseason. His assist numbers haven’t reflected his impact in creating movement and pacing for the Pels’ offense, though Alvarado remains the teams most natural playmaker at the point. He led New Orleans with 28 points in the win over the Pistons.

Herb Jones hasn’t posted big numbers offensively, but he’s been aggressive when given the opportunity. His three-pointer opened the Pels scoring against Chicago. Defensively, “Not on Herb” remains the call. After sitting out against Detroit, he had three steals and a block in just 23 minutes against San Antonio.

The Pistons and Spurs likely won’t be chasing a playoff berth this season, so the Pels will take a step up in class against the Heat (3-1). Miami was in the NBA Finals in 2020 and the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

They are experienced, tough, and disciplined. After dropping their preseason opener against Minnesota, the Heat have won three straight with victories over Brooklyn, Memphis, and Houston. With this being their final exhibition contest, Miami may decide to give its starters a bit more time on the floor.

They are a great test for a Pelicans squad that wants to exhibit those same qualities, although maybe not in the same way.

New Orleans will once again be without Jaxson Hayes and Kira Lewis Jr. Brandon Ingram (toe soreness), CJ McCollum (ankle soreness), Dyson Daniels (ankle sprain), and Larry Nance Jr. (foot soreness) are all listed as questionable.

Daniels did participate in practice on Tuesday.

The Pelicans open the regular season one week from today on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat

Time: 6:30 PM CDT

Watch: Pelicans.com

Listen: WRNO 99.5FM

