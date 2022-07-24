Zion Williamson's Chef, Christian Green, Goes 1-On-1 with the Pelicans Scoop!

Chef Christian Green is a busy man these days. When he's not launching new cooking products on his website, he can be seen every Wednesday night on Fox competing in "Master Chef: Back to Win" competition. He still finds time to prepare meals for world-class athletes such as New Orleans Saints defensive standout Marcus Davenport and New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Chef Green recently sat down with us at Pelican Scoop to discuss how the competition in the kitchen compares to that in the field, cooking for high-profile athletes, and much more.

PS: How does it feel to be competing again on Masterchef, especially the All-Star edition?

CG: "Honestly it's really a dream come true. I wouldn't have thought in a thousand years my dream would have come true. When I left Season 5 I always told myself if I ever had a chance to cook in a Masterchef kitchen again, that would be great. Just to have an opportunity to be called back to the kitchen is truly a blessing."

PS: You had professional football aspirations at one point. Tell us how the intensity and competition on the field compare to the intensity and competition in the kitchen?

CG: "Having a mindset that I had playing football back in the day, I had that mindset of Jerry Rice, you look good you feel good and you gonna do good. Walking into this competition in the Masterchef kitchen, it was on my mind Christian, you look good, you feel good and do what you gotta do. I just kept that mentality and that mindset to go in there and just keep competing. There are a lot of great chefs in that kitchen, but I just myself to stay true to yourself, stay focus, let's get it, and make it happen."

PS: Having an athletic background yourself, help our readers to understand meal plans or suggestions for individuals trying to cultivate a fast-paced athletic lifestyle. What advice can you give to them?

CG: "The number 1 thing is being consistent on your health. Take it serious because your temple is your temple. You need your temple to do what you need to do. Eat healthy, cut out all the junk food and eat all healthy food. No fried food and I know that being a chef there are a lot of cravings that I have, but you have to be obedient. You have to put that goal in place and be obedient to that goal you're trying to accomplish when it comes to the nutritional side of things. If your nutrition is not where it needs to be then you can't perform your best."

PS: Preparing meals for the likes of Marcus Davenport and Zion Williamson puts you in celebrity chef status. Give us a little insight into what goes into the preparation for cooking meals for world-class athletes.

CG: "Honestly just working side by side with the nutritionist, working side by side with the strength coach, and understanding the goal that they're on. Making sure they have what they need to have so they can be at their best. That's really what's important."

PS: As far as Zion is there a favorite meal that he likes that you prepare?

CG: "I started with Zion in March. His camp reached out to me and I sat down with him. Zion loves seafood. He loves salmon so whatever chance I can get to give him seafood, seared fish. Nothing fried, nothing unhealthy. We're on a goal to get him where he needs to be. Honestly being with him the first few months, we've come a long way. He looks good."

PS: Any plans on expanding and cooking for more professional athletes?

CG: "Definitely in the near future. Currently at the present time I'm focusing on Zion and getting him in the best shape that he's gonna be in and also Davenport, focusing on him getting where he needs to be. I'm always open to new clients if I have the time. I'm always willing to accept new work, but me being in the position I am currently working with Zion is truly a blessing and for me to be his personal chef on this journey with him is more of a test to myself. Focusing on him and Davenport I won't say it's enough, but its a lot of work but I'm getting it done."

PS: As far as Zion goes, how much team involvement was there with the nutritionist? Where you allow to freestyle and curate meals that you personally thought may be beneficial for him in his progress?

CG: "I work side by side with his strength coach. I do freestyle (meals) and with them giving me the opportunity to do so, it's all healthy across the board. I don't cut any slack with Zion with regards to what he's not suppose to have. Everything is healthy with me across the board. Being a well-known classical chef, me understanding food and being an ex-athlete myself, understanding the health, understanding what to put in the body, I'm very familiar with that."

PS: After Masterchef, what's going to be next for you in your culinary career?

CG: :I just want to inspire the younger people. Not just the younger people, older people and any one out there who has dreams. I was one of those people who had dreams, who dreamed in regards to success. I'm always open to expanding my business. I have my own seasoning line. I'm getting ready to drop a gumbo in August. I'm currently in the process of working on my cookbook. There's a lot of things I have working on the outside of me dealing with my athletes. Possibly even doing some dining experiences and some cooking demonstrations and giving cooking tutorials. Any way that I can teach and guide people into the best life that they can possibly have, whether it's on the field or off the field, in your home of just showing you how to eat healthy, I'm with it."

For more information about Chef Christian, please check out the following links:

