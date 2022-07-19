Pelicans Ink Daeqwon Plowden to Exhibit-10 Deal

The New Orleans Pelicans have signed Daeqwon Plowden to an Exhibit 10 contract following a standout Las Vegas Summer League stint. Plowden averaged barely over 16 minutes per game but showed a willingness to do the dirty work and proved comfortable in the supporting role. The Athletic's Will Guillory was the first to report the development.

Plowden, a three-time All-MAC Team product out of Bowling Green, averaged 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in 31 appearances last season. He shot .35% from three-point range in just over 30 minutes per contest while defending at an All-MAC Defensive Team level. The 23-year-old averaged 12 points per game and hit half of his shots from beyond the arc in Las Vegas.

Exhibit 10 deals are non-guaranteed, minimum-level contracts but the agreement does put a $50,000 bonus in Plowden's pocket if he’s waived before the regular season then joins the Birmingham Squadron in the G-League. The contract could also be converted into a two-way deal before the start of the season.

ESPN's Andrew Lopez has reported Plowden will receive a training camp invite. Trey Murphy III complimented "the dog" in Plowden after a win over the Atlanta Hawks. Overall, Plowden chipped in 11.3 points and 4.0 assists in 16.1 minutes while shooting 64.7 percent from the field during the NBA's Summer League action but twisted his ankle and missed the last two games.

Plowden has time to enjoy the NBA status. The New Orleans Pelicans will take a few weeks off before meeting up at training camp. The first preseason game will not tip off until October, possibly in Birmingham.

