Skip to main content

Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell All Smiles Getting NBA2K Scans

Dyson Daniels (ankle) and E.J. Liddell (knee) have both, unfortunately, had medical scans end their NBA Summer League experience. They were all smiles for NBA2K though.

The New Orleans Pelicans will not get any further looks at their 2022 NBA Draft class during the NBA's Summer League action. Unfortunately, Dyson Daniels (ankle), E.J. Liddell (ACL), and Karlo Matkovic (hand) will all be sidelined for various lengths of time. Though gloomy MRIs were the end of Daniels and Liddell's Las Vegas playing experience, the rookies were all smiling when getting their NBA2K scans.

Jose Alvardo sneakily dropped that he "has a 92 on 2K!" when joining Daniels and Liddell for the gaming scans. The highly ranked attribute is most likely related to awareness and steals. The playoff veteran is now a marketable star but earned those stripes against Chris Paul's top-seeded Phoenix Suns. The newly drafted rookies will have to work for Alvarado's GTA- level of cultural recognition.

Daniels "told all of my friends when I was younger, I was going to be in this game. To finally get them scans done and know that my face is going to be in it, that's huge for me. I can't wait to play."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Daniels will have to wait until training camp to start showing his talents again. New Orleans will play it safe with the 2022 8th overall pick after a twisted ankle just eight minutes into his professional debut.

Liddell said the experience of making all the faces for NBA2K "was crazy. I've been playing 2K for as long as I can remember. I was really in there just super excited. On a scale of like, one to ten, it was 15 just getting the experience and having fun."

Sadly, recent MRI results revealed a torn ACL. However, Liddell has taken to social media to show his appreciation for the support and his resolve to come back from the rehabilitation process stronger than ever. During his downtime, Liddell can work on boosting some ratings in NBA2K. 

Read More Pelicans News:

Dyson Daniels at 2022 NBA Draft
NBA

Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell All Smiles Getting NBA2K Scans

By Chris Dodson36 seconds ago
USATSI_18684807_168388561_lowres
NBA

Pelicans vs. Wizards: New Orleans Needs More From Dereon Seabron

By Chris Dodson2 hours ago
New Orleans Pelicans forward E.J. Liddell (32)
Basketball

Pelicans E.J. Liddell Out Indefinitely, ACL Injury

By Kyle T. Mosley20 hours ago
USATSI_18684806_168388561_lowres
NBA

Pelicans Playing It Safe After Win Over Hawks

By Chris Dodson23 hours ago
Trey
Basketball

Trey Murphy, Pelicans Ground Hawks in Summer League Action

By Terry KimbleJul 12, 2022
Jared Harper
NBA

Pelicans vs. Hawks: Jared Harper and John Petty Jr. Will Run the Show

By Chris DodsonJul 11, 2022
HARPER.jfif
Basketball

Jared Harper Working Hard to Earn His Keep

By Terry KimbleJul 10, 2022
Screenshot 2022-07-10 182600
NBA

Pelicans Will See Return on Karlo Matkovic Investment

By Chris DodsonJul 10, 2022