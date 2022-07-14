Skip to main content

Brandon Ingram Reveals New Logo

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Brandon Ingram's new logo was revealed with the help of some teammates in Las Vegas.

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Brandon Ingram's new logo was revealed with the help of some teammates while checking out some NBA Summer League action. Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Jose Alvarado were sporting merch with Ingram's new branding featured. 

Ingram averaged 27 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in his first NBA Playoff series. The 24-year-old is also a free agent on the sneaker market. The one-time adidas endorser was seen in special edition Nike's in Las Vegas. Whichever brand Ingram decides to don next season, Executive Vice President Swin Cash knows "the whole Krewe showing love" and is "happy to see our guys growing on and off the court."

Trey Murphy III did have a slight problem with the picture Cash chose to use, and jokingly tweeted a reply to let the world know about it. All is well with the Pelicans going into the last group stage game of Summer League though. One more win and the team could secure a spot in the championship game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ingram's brand is named BXI Apparel. The website is teasing a release and the official Instagram stays "Styles by @1ngram4 stay tuned." Though there is no official word yet from Ingram's camp about a launch date, fans now know there are limited edition print runs being given out to a select group of friends and family.

Price points on the hats are unknown but putting a cap on this kind of summer chemistry is impossible. These are the priceless bonding moments that show how much this team has matured over the years going by their social media posts. It's a testament not only to the players' professionalism but the character the team brings in. 

Read More Pelicans News:

Brandon Ingram
NBA

Brandon Ingram and Pels Teammates Reveal His BXI Logo in Las Vegas

By Chris Dodson49 seconds ago
USATSI_10925204_168388561_lowres
NBA

Pelicans Cast a Spell on Wizards 106-88

By Terry Kimble6 minutes ago
AD camp
NBA

Antonio Daniels Talks Coaching Future, Hosting Camps

By Chris Dodson14 hours ago
Dyson Daniels at 2022 NBA Draft
NBA

Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell All Smiles Getting NBA2K Scans

By Chris Dodson20 hours ago
USATSI_18684807_168388561_lowres
NBA

Pelicans vs. Wizards: New Orleans Needs More From Dereon Seabron

By Chris Dodson22 hours ago
New Orleans Pelicans forward E.J. Liddell (32)
Basketball

Pelicans E.J. Liddell Out Indefinitely, ACL Injury

By Kyle T. MosleyJul 12, 2022
USATSI_18684806_168388561_lowres
NBA

Pelicans Playing It Safe After Win Over Hawks

By Chris DodsonJul 12, 2022
Trey
Basketball

Trey Murphy, Pelicans Ground Hawks in Summer League Action

By Terry KimbleJul 12, 2022