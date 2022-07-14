Brandon Ingram and Pels Teammates Reveal His BXI Logo in Las Vegas

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Brandon Ingram's new logo was revealed with the help of some teammates in Las Vegas.

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Brandon Ingram's new logo was revealed with the help of some teammates while checking out some NBA Summer League action. Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Jose Alvarado were sporting merch with Ingram's new branding featured.

Ingram averaged 27 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in his first NBA Playoff series. The 24-year-old is also a free agent on the sneaker market. The one-time adidas endorser was seen in special edition Nike's in Las Vegas. Whichever brand Ingram decides to don next season, Executive Vice President Swin Cash knows "the whole Krewe showing love" and is "happy to see our guys growing on and off the court."

Trey Murphy III did have a slight problem with the picture Cash chose to use, and jokingly tweeted a reply to let the world know about it. All is well with the Pelicans going into the last group stage game of Summer League though. One more win and the team could secure a spot in the championship game.

Ingram's brand is named BXI Apparel. The website is teasing a release and the official Instagram stays "Styles by @1ngram4 stay tuned." Though there is no official word yet from Ingram's camp about a launch date, fans now know there are limited edition print runs being given out to a select group of friends and family.

Price points on the hats are unknown but putting a cap on this kind of summer chemistry is impossible. These are the priceless bonding moments that show how much this team has matured over the years going by their social media posts. It's a testament not only to the players' professionalism but the character the team brings in.

Read More Pelicans News: