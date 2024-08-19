New Orleans Pelicans Announce Partnership With Kessler Federal Credit Union
The New Orleans Orleans Pelicans are working hard this summer at marketing and branding the franchise. Their latest venture is a collaboration with the Kessler Federal Credit Union. Pelicans fans can now get an official debit card, bringing them exclusive benefits.
Kessler Federal is the largest credit union with assets exceeding $4 billion. Headquartered in Mississippi, Kessler Federal has more than 320,000 members, including 41 locations throughout coastal and central Mississippi, the Greater New Orleans area, and Mobile, Alabama.
“These official New Orleans Pelicans debit cards are just the beginning of our exciting new partnership with the franchise,” said Andrew Swoger, Keesler Federal President and CEO. “We are known for delivering exceptional rewards and value to our members, and these do just that.”
By acquiring this debit card, Pelicans fans enjoy a 25% discount on single-game tickets through SeatGeek.com and a 25% discount on merchandise from the Pelicans team store in the Smoothie King Center. Cardholders also gain access to pre-sale opportunities for concerts and events at the Smoothie King Center and the chance to win VIP Pelicans Fan Experiences.
New Orleans is trying hard to extend its reach and visibility. Earlier this summer, the team struck a multi-year deal with Gray Television to air approximately 70 of the 82 regular season games. They ditched Bally Sports, whose parent company Diamond Sports filed for bankruptcy this year.
The new deal allows Pelicans' basketball to be seen across the Gulf Coast from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, Biloxi, Mississippi, and even stretching into Alabama. Gray Television is one of the nation's largest local TV owners. The Pelicans experimented last season by broadcasting seven regular season games last year. Viewership ratings from Nielson showed an increase of 260% compared to the views seen by Bally Sports.
Earlier this year, the Pelicans and Saints agreed to a new multi-year agreement with WWL Radio. Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin sees this as an opportunity to grow the Pels fanbase. “As we continue to grow the Pelicans brand throughout the region, this partnership with WWL will amplify our efforts to deliver high-quality and engaging basketball conversations to wider audiences.”
The Pelicans look to improve on the court this season as well. They are coming off a 49-win season last year, the second-most in franchise history. They acquired Dejounte Murray this offseason, and he along with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum make one of the most talented rosters in the Western Conference.
Head Coach Willie Green has improved his win total with the team in every year since he's coached in New Orleans. The Pelicans have made the playoffs in two of the three years since Green has taken over, but they have not made it out of the first-round since 2018.