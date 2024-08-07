Pelicans To Get A New TV Home Next Season, Per Source
Sources tell Nola.com that the New Orleans Pelicans are ditching Bally Sports to broadcast their regular season games next season. The team has reportedly struck a multi-year deal with Gray Television to air approximately 70 of the 82 regular season games. Christian Clark from Nola.com was the first to report the news. The team has yet to make an official announcement about the deal.
Bally Sports parent company, Diamond Sports, filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, and it was inevitable the Pelicans would find a new partner to broadcast their games. Diamond began to inform teams they would drop them to stay financially afloat. Last season, New Orleans experimented with Gray Television by allowing them to broadcast seven regular season games. Nielson ratings showed viewership was up 260% compared to the views seen by Bally Sports.
Gray Television is one of the nation's largest local TV owners. With the new deal, Pelicans' basketball will now be seen across the Gulf Coast from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, Biloxi, Ms, and even stretching into Alabama. New Orleans is making an earnest effort to curate more fans and stretch their reach across the Gulf.
Earlier this year, the Pelicans and Saints agreed to a new multi-year agreement with WWL Radio. New Orleans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin sees this as an opportunity to grow the Pelicans fanbase. “As we continue to grow the Pelicans brand throughout the region, this partnership with WWL will amplify our efforts to deliver high-quality and engaging basketball conversations to wider audiences.”
New Orleans isn't the first team recently to allow their games to be seen free by fans. Phoenix recently switched to a free over-the-air model to allow their fans to watch Suns' games. The new TV and radio deals will allow Pelicans fans over a much broader area to watch the team for free.