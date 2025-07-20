14-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out LeBron James After Lakers' Roster Moves
LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the most influential players to ever play in the NBA. Looking at his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, specifically his second stint, he was able to have a roster built around him to cater to his skill set. Despite the team drafting Andrew Wiggins first overall, the addition of James led to them flipping him for Kevin Love.
Looking at his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, he was able to get Anthony Davis added as a co-star alongside him, leading to a 2020 NBA Championship. Now, with James nearing the end of his career, 14-year NBA veteran and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins shared his thoughts on the changes happening in LA and around James.
Shared in a piece by the Basketball Network, Perkins revealed on the "Road Trippin" podcast that he and Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul got into an argument over the following take by Perkins.
"It's a new sheriff, because Klutch Sports is not running things no more. LeBron is not running the Lakers organization no more. It is Luka Doncic and Bill Duffy," Perkins said. "And so this — when I said that — they signed Deandre Ayton. Who is Deandre Ayton signed to? WME."
Now, with Davis out of the picture in LA, who is a marquee Klutch Sports client, Perkins suggests the influence of Paul and James is no longer what it used to be on the Lakers. Factor in a new ownership group coming in after the $10 billion sale, change is coming, and James' future is uncertain beyond next season.
Perkins is never afraid of speaking his mind, and the reality of the situation will likely come to light throughout this next season.
