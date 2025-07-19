Former Clippers, Pelicans Guard Among Top NBA Free Agents
The 2025 NBA free agency class has often been recognized as a weaker group of players, but that is largely due to the lack of star power. Even in mid-July, there are some productive free agents still on the market, including future Hall of Famers like Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.
On top of the big-name players, there are an intriguing number of younger standouts still on the market. The New Orleans Pelicans surprisingly declined the $2.3 million team option of 23-year-old guard Brandon Boston Jr., and the high-potential stud is still sitting in unrestricted free agency.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz listed the top seven "cheap NBA free agents still available," and named Brandon Boston Jr. as the fifth-best.
"Brandon Boston Jr. has largely flown under the radar in his first four NBA seasons, yet is going to be a sneaky-good pickup for whatever team lands his services in free agency," Swartz wrote. "...Ideally, Boston signs with a younger team that can offer a regular role where he can have the ball in his hands and create offense. There's shades of Brandon Ingram here with his length and ability to pull up and knock down 15-foot jumpers over outstretched defenders."
The 6-foot-7 wing is coming off a career year, averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game with 43.6/35.0/78.8 shooting splits. Boston spent the first three years of his career with the LA Clippers and was able to showcase his potential in his lone season with the Pelicans.
It is surprising that a young talented wing like Boston is still on the open market.