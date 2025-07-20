Former NBA Players React to Isaiah Thomas' Recent Post
One of the best stories in NBA history was the upcoming of Isaiah Thomas, who went from the 60th pick in the 2011 draft to a two-time All-Star and a top-five MVP finish.
Thomas, a 5-foot-9 guard, made a real name for himself with the Boston Celtics, making an All-Star appearance in each season with the franchise, and had one of the best individual seasons for any player under six feet tall ever. In the 2016-17 season, Thomas averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game, finishing fifth in NBA voting.
After a couple of seasons in Boston, Thomas spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, and six other NBA franchises, but is now struggling to find his way back into the league, last appearing in a game in the 2023-24 season.
The former Pelicans guard recently shared a post on Instagram to show off his time in Switzerland, appearing to host a camp with an unbelievable crowd.
Via Isaiah Thomas: "The highest human act is to INSPIRE- @nipseyhussle 🏁
Thank you @boelleischlebe for bringing me out to Zurich, Switzerland and the love everybody showed me! I appreciate it all🇨🇭💙"
A handful of former NBA players commented on Thomas' post about his recent time overseas.
Jamal Crawford: "Legend!"
Mateen Cleaves: "🙌🏿🙌🏿"
Eddy Curry: "🔥🔥🔥"
George Hill: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁"
Bobby Ray Jones: "Keep going… 💫"
Thomas remains a huge inspiration to many for his incredible path to NBA stardom, and his peers continue to show respect for him.