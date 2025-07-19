Warriors, Pelicans Showing Interest in Nine-Year NBA Veteran: Report
A lot of the top players are off the board in NBA free agency. The talented players still available are either restricted free agents asking for too much money compared to the leverage they hold (Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga, Cam Thomas, and Quentin Grimes) or they are older veterans (Al Horford, Chris Paul, and Russell Westbrook).
One player who doesn't fit in either category is Malcolm Brogdon. The former NBA Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year has been productive when he's been healthy, but that's been the biggest issue in his career. Over his last four seasons, he's played in 166 games out of a possible 328.
He's still drawn interest from a fair number of teams. Some believed a reunion could happen with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he spent the first three years of his career, but NBA insider Jake Fischer doesn't see that as a possibility anymore, listing a few other teams instead.
"For Malcolm Brogdon, I don’t think Milwaukee is still a landing spot for him, especially after they brought in Cole Anthony on a buyout from Memphis," Fischer said in a recent video. "But teams like Sacramento, New Orleans, Minnesota, Golden State... still have plenty of interest in Brogdon."
The Pelicans still have Jose Alvarado and Dejounte Murray on the roster, though Murray is recovering from a torn Achilles, drafted Jeremiah Fears seventh overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, and traded CJ McCollum to bring in Jordan Poole.
They have plenty of point guards, so it's not certain how Brogdon would fit into that rotation if they were to bring him in, but he could be a good veteran for a young team. They signed Kevon Looney in free agency for a similar reason.