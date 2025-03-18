Former NBA Champion's Statement on Luka Doncic's Lakers Fit
While it's been a few seasons since the Los Angeles Lakers won a title during the NBA Bubble in 2020, they still had their duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James heading into the 2024-25 season. However, a sudden and expected blockbuster trade saw the team move off Davis before the deadline, bringing in former Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.
Since arriving in Los Angeles, Doncic is averaging 26.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists in 15 appearances. His arrival has made the Lakers viewed as a NBA Finals contender this season, and former NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins believes he's already settled in to his new situation.
"The AC is on, the ceiling fan is blowing, and Luka's feet are rubbing together right now," Perkins shared on ESPN. "He's comfortable, he's comfortable. A lot of people have to realize, unless you've been traded before, you don't know the feeling. Now we're starting to see him embrace being a Los Angeles Laker."
If you're only looking at Doncic's numbers over his last seven games, those averages are 31.0 points, 9.6 assists, and 9.4 rebounds per game. While Doncic has seen an increase in volume with LeBron James sidelined, it's allowing him to adjust to the offense with more reps.
Unfortunately for Doncic, he'll fail to reach the 65-game threshold this season and be ineligible for awards such as All-NBA. However, Doncic playing at this level alongside James could make them serious threats to make it out of the Western Conference playoffs.
