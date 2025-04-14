New Report on Willie Green's Future With Pelicans
Just one day after their 2024-25 season came to an end, the New Orleans Pelicans announced a franchise-defining decision.
The Pelicans have announced that they are not bringing back executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin, clouding the franchise with uncertainty moving forward. The Pelicans are coming off one of their worst seasons in franchise history, finishing in 14th place in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
With Griffin out of New Orleans, Pelicans head coach Willie Green's future with the team comes into question, but he is reportedly sticking around for now.
"Willie Green will remain Pelicans coach for now, per league source. Once Pelicans hire a new lead executive, that person will have say on Green's future," The Athletic's Will Guillory reports.
Green just finished his fourth season as the Pelicans' head coach, putting together a 148-180 regular-season record and two playoff appearances with a 2-8 record. The Pelicans have had terrible injury luck, and making Green a scapegoat is certainly not a great idea, but it could come down to what Hall of Famer Joe Dumars decides.
The Pelicans are reportedly eying NBA legend Joe Dumars to replace Griffin as their lead basketball executive, potentially putting Green's fate as the franchise's head coach in his hands.
The Pelicans certainly have a busy offseason ahead of them and wasted no time by parting ways with Griffin to get things started. With some experienced head coaches hitting the market, the Pelicans could look to move on from Griffin and get a proven coach to come in, but for now, Griffin's job is safe.