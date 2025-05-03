Pelicans Scoop

14-Year NBA Veteran Urges Warriors to Insert New Player vs Rockets

Former New Orleans Pelicans star Kendrick Perkins wants to see the Golden State Warriors try something new in Game 7

Apr 6, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts in front of Houston Rockets guard Dillon Brooks (9) after the Rockets attempted a free throw in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets prepare for Game 7 of their first-round matchup after the Rockets defeated the Warriors to stay alive in the series. Houston is attempting to come back from a 3-1 series deficit and will host Game 7 at home on Sunday. Rockets backup center Steven Adams played a significant role in Houston's victory at Golden State.

Adams played 31 minutes and finished with 17 points and five rebounds, helping Houston to outrebound the Warriors 46-42 and outscore them 42-32 in the paint. Golden State played small-ball most of the game, something former New Orleans Pelicans center and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins took exception with.

"In my opinion, Steve Kerr may have dropped the ball a little bit in losing Jonathan Kuminga by not playing him in the Play-In Tournament and not playing him in this series," Perkins said on Sportscenter recently. "His size and athleticism is needed right now." Kuminga has only played sparingly this series, appearing in Games 2 and 3 when forward Jimmy Butler was hurt.

Kuminga averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in the regular season, but has not been able to crack the rotation during the playoffs. Warriors coach Steve Kerr says it's "100% on the table" that Kuminga could get into the rotation on Sunday. Golden State has struggled with the size of Adams, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith, Jr. this series.

The young Rockets have shown poise despite the Warriors being the more playoff-savvy team with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler all possessing an extensive playoff resume.

