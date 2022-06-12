Pelicans Pre-Draft Workouts Include Jeremy Sochan and Shaedon Sharpe

Skip to main content

Pelicans Pre-Draft Workouts Include Sochan and Sharpe

Pelicans set pre-draft workouts with two potential lottery picks.

In preparation for the NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans will work out two potential lottery picks, Jeremy Sochan and Shaedon Sharpe. Last week they worked out Dyson Daniels. 

JEREMY SOCHAN - FORWARD

USATSI_17914817_168388561_lowres
USATSI_17914743_168388561_lowres

Sochan is a versatile 6-9 and 230-pound forward with a 7-foot wingspan. At Baylor, he played multiple front-court positions and was a versatile defender. He has the potential to step out and guard wings on the perimeter when switched on pick and rolls. Sochan has a high motor and runs the court well.

The one knock on Sochan is his shooting. He averaged 9 points per game, 29% from beyond the arc, and 58% at the free-throw line in his lone year at Baylor. What he lacks in scoring is countered with his defensive tenacity. He is an intriguing prospect for the Pelicans. A guy like him defending multiple positions on the floor alongside Herb Jones would be a nightmare for offenses.

SHAEDON SHARPE - GUARD

USATSI_17475605_168388561_lowres
USATSI_17523602_168388561_lowres

Shaedon Sharpe may be one of the biggest draft mysteries. Why? Because he has not seen him in competitive play for some time. The 6-5 guard can handle the basketball and has an explosive first step to the basket.  

In 2021, Sharpe was a No. 1 national prospect and a 5-star recruit headed to the University of Kentucky. Although, Sharpe never took a dribble for the Wildcats and chose to forgo his collegiate eligibility and declare for the NBA Draft. 

His highlights show that the necessary skills are there for the guard. The big question is how those skills will translate to the NBA level.

