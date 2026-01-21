Pelicans Injury Report vs. Pistons: Latest on Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, Jose Alvarado

The New Orleans Pelicans are desperately trying to turn their season around after being stuck at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 10-35 record. However, things are not letting up for the Pelicans, who are facing a brutal schedule over the next two weeks. The tough slate that includes the Thunder and the Spurs begins with a clash against the Eastern Conference leaders, the Detroit Pistons, on Wednesday.

Fortunately, the Pelicans may be healthier than they have been in a long time. Even though Jose Alvarado and Dejounte Murray remain out, the Pelicans upgraded Herb Jones' status to questionable on their latest injury report.

Pelicans' Herb Jones Upgraded to Questionable Before Wednesday's Pistons Clash

This is an exciting development for the Pelicans. Herb Jones has missed 14 of the Pelicans' last 15 games with an ankle sprain. Interim head coach James Borrego referred to him as "day-to-day" last week, but Jones missed all four games since then. The additional rest between the Pelicans' last game on Sunday and the clash against the Pistons should allow Jones to suit up on Wednesday, but we should know more closer to game time.

It has been another frustrating campaign for Jones, who has already missed 22 games. The Pelicans are 3-19 in these games, highlighting the importance of their defensive stalwart. Going up against All-Star starter Cade Cunningham, the Pelicans desperately need their best defender out there. Having Jones as the point-of-attack defender will give the Pelicans a fighting chance against the 31-10 Pistons.

Alvarado will miss his eighth consecutive game after suffering an oblique strain against the Lakers two weeks ago. The Pelicans expect the fan favorite guard to miss another week of action. In his absence, Jordan Hawkins will continue to get an extended run.

Murray, on the other hand, has yet to make his season debut. He remains without a timetable to return as he recovers from the ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered a year ago. His availability for the rest of the season is up in the air.

To make matters more complicated for the Pelicans, however, the Pistons are healthier than ever. Detroit has a completely clean injury report, with only absences being Isaac Jones, Bobi Klintman, and Chaz Lanier, who have all been assigned to the G League for playing time. The Pelicans have to put together a complete game on both ends of the floor to have a chance against one of the best defensive teams in the league.

