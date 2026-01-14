Pelicans Injury Report vs. Nets: Will Herb Jones Return?

No team has lost more games than the New Orleans Pelicans this season. After seemingly turning a corner under James Borrego, the Pelicans have gone back to their losing ways in recent weeks. Injuries have been a major factor once again. Herb Jones' injury, causing him to miss 11 of their last 12 games with an ankle sprain, has been a big reason, as the Pelicans are 2-17 in his absence.

Unfortunately, Pelicans fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing their defensive star back in action. The team listed Jones as out for Wednesday's clash against the Brooklyn Nets in their injury report. The 27-year-old forward will join Jose Alvarado and Dejounte Murray on the sidelines.

Herb Jones & Jose Alvarado Out vs. Nets on Wednesday

Interim head coach James Borrego called Jones "day-to-day" on Monday, giving the fans some hope that he may be available against the Nuggets on Tuesday or the Nets on Wednesday. Even though Saddiq Bey returned from his six-game absence, Jones remains out and his next chance to return will come on Friday in Indiana against the Pacers.

Jones suffered an ankle sprain against the Mavericks on December 22nd. He missed seven games before returning against the Lakers on January 6. He played 35 minutes against Los Angeles, but hasn't been able to suit up since then. During this extended stretch, the Pelicans were able to win only once.

Alvarado has been out since the Lakers game last Tuesday and missed the last four games with an oblique strain. Per Borrego, he will be out for another two weeks. As a potential trade candidate before the February 5 deadline, how this changes the calculation for Alvarado remains to be seen.

Without Jones, the Pelicans will continue to start Jeremiah Fears-Trey Murphy-Saddiq Bey-Zion Williamson-Derik Queen lineup. Karlo Matkovic, Micah Peavy, and Yves Missi will get more minutes in Jones' absence, while Jordan Hawkins will be the main beneficiary of Alvarado's absence.

The Pelicans will have a major injury and rest disadvantage against the Nets. Unlike New Orleans, the Nets didn't play last night and have a shorter injury report. Ziaire Williams and Haywood Highsmith are the only players who will miss the clash at Smoothie King Center at 8 pm EST. Yet, the Pelicans will consider the Nets game a winnable occasion as Brooklyn is the only team with a worse clutch record than them this season.

