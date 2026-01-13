James Borrego Provides Latest Injury Update on Key Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have an opportunity to go on a winning streak with a favorable schedule over the next few games. Hosting the Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Pels go to Indiana to take on the Pacers, the only team with a worse record than them. While this gives them a chance to get out of the bottom of the Western Conference, the Pelicans continue to be short-handed due to injuries.

The interim head coach provided an update on the key injuries the Pelicans have been dealing with. While he didn't give the latest on Dejounte Murray, who has yet to make his season debut, Borrego offered some news on the rest of the injury report.

Jose Alvarado, who has missed the last three games with an oblique strain, will reportedly be out for around two weeks, per The Times-Picayune's Rod Walker. Saddiq Bey, who missed the last six games with a hip injury, is "close," according to Borrego, while Herb Jones remains day-to-day with his ankle sprain.

Pelicans' Jose Alvarado Will Miss Close to 2 Weeks

On the team's official injury report, however, Jones was listed as out. Bey, on the other hand, was upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's clash against Denver. Even if he misses the Nuggets game, Bey seems to be on track to return on the second night of the back-to-back against Brooklyn.

The Pelicans have dealt with significant injuries up and down the roster. Jordan Poole and Zion Williamson are back to full health, but the Pelicans have yet to have a sustained period with all of their key starters healthy. Jones has already missed 18 games this season, and New Orleans went 2-16 in these games, highlighting his importance to the team. Jones returned from a two-week absence due to an ankle sprain last week and played 35 minutes against the Lakers. Having seemingly suffered a setback, he has been out since.

Alvarado's injury seems to be the most serious one. The fan favorite guard provides perimeter defense and energy off the bench and is an excellent fit next to both Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole. Without Jones and Alvarado, the Pelicans have struggled immensely on the defensive end.

This injury could also impact Alvarado's trade market. The 27-year-old guard has a player option for next season and is a good bet to turn it down to hit free agency. This makes him an expiring salary on a team-friendly deal that could have multiple suitors before the deadline. Whether this injury increases or decreases his chance of getting moved by the Pelicans remains to be seen, but in the short run, it will certainly hurt New Orleans on the court.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: