Zion Gives a Mind-Blowing Dunk for Dryades YMCA Kids

Zion Williamson gives a mind-blowing dunk for Dryades YMCA kids in New Orleans at 'One City' event.

The New Orleans Pelicans front office may present Zion a contract extension. David Griffin went on record stating his desire for Williamson to return.

Williamson required surgery after he broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. Zion missed the entire season rehabbing from the injury.

