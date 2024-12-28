Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets
The 2024-2025 NBA season has been a roller coaster for the Detroit Pistons, but they are on quite the ride lately. As 2024 closes out, the Pistons have an opportunity to surpass their 2023-2024 win total on Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets.
Since hitting the road and firing up a trip out West, the Pistons have hit their stride. A matchup against the Phoenix Suns came right after a disappointing loss against the struggling Utah Jazz. The Pistons bounced back and stunned Kevin Durant and the Suns before taking a trip to Los Angeles.
Earlier in the year, the Pistons had a statement win over LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Detroit. The Pistons went into the Lakers’ home and swept them for the first time in years. Detroit took that momentum to another part of California but looked like they were headed down the path of losing before collecting a third-straight win.
The Sacramento Kings were looking to avoid losing five games in a row. The Pistons trailed all night by double-digits. However, a strong fourth quarter for Detroit turned the tables. With just seconds left in the game, the Pistons converted a four-point play to take a one-point lead before the Kings put together a hail mary buzzer-beater attempt. When it was unsuccessful, the Pistons collected their first three-game win streak of the year to improve to 14-17 on the season.
Currently, the Nuggets are 16-13, placed seventh in the Western Conference. They’ve won just five of their last ten games lately and are in the midst of a two-game losing streak.
The Pistons will look to keep that streak alive as they search for win No. 15 on the year.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets
Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024
Time: 9 PM ET.
Location: Ball Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Nuggets -5.5
Moneyline: DEN -240, DET +198
Total O/U: 230.5
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +5.5
Moneyline: DEN -240
Total O/U: UNDER 230.5