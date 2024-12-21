Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns
Coming off of a disappointing loss at home, the Detroit Pistons have an opportunity to get back on the court and land themselves on the right track against the Phoenix Suns.
Earlier this week, the Pistons bounced back from a blowout loss against the Boston Celtics with an impressive overtime victory over the Miami Heat. Despite the Heat entering the matchup on a hot streak, Detroit cooled them off with a one-point victory for themselves.
Heading into Thursday’s game against the Utah Jazz, the Pistons were favored for a big win. Instead, they got hit way a haymaker in the first quarter of the matchup.
Utah put up 48 points while holding the Pistons to just 19. While the Pistons turned the tables in the second quarter, forcing turnovers and scoring at will, the deficit from the first quarter became too much to overcome as the game progressed.
The Jazz held it down throughout all four quarters and managed to upset the Pistons 126-119. Detroit now heads into a four-game road trip on the other side of the map, beginning with a shorthanded 14-12 Suns team.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns
Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
Time: 9 PM ET.
Location: Footprint Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Suns -6.5
Moneyline: DET +220, PHX -270
Total O/U: 225.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Suns -6.5
Moneyline: PHX -270
Total O/U: OVER 225.5