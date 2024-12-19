Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Utah Jazz on Thursday
After another few-day break, the Detroit Pistons are back on the court for a Thursday night battle against the Utah Jazz.
This time around, the Pistons are looking to put together a small win streak after taking down the red-hot Miami Heat at home on Monday night.
Throughout the game, the Pistons controlled the Heat on Monday. Per usual, the Jimmy Butler-Tyler Herro combination could not be counted out early. Miami formed a comeback and ended up forcing overtime in Detroit. For a moment, it seemed the Pistons were going to let the game slip away.
Fortunately for the Pistons, that wasn’t the case. It was a tight victory—but a victory nonetheless. The Pistons put the Heat away with a 125-124 win. Once again, the Pistons proved they could put good teams away in a nail-biter.
Now, they move on to a Western Conference rebuilder in the Jazz. This season, the Jazz hold a 5-20 record. They are just one spot above the 15th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans in the West. Currently, Utah is on a three-game losing streak.
The Pistons are looking to advance to 12-16 on the season as they continue to hang around the early Play-In picture in the Eastern Conference.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz
Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Pistons -4.5
Moneyline: DET -198, UTA +166
Total O/U: 228
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons -4.5
Moneyline: DET -198
Total O/U: UNDER 228