Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Utah Jazz on Thursday

The Detroit Pistons are taking on the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

Jan 3, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket defended by Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
After another few-day break, the Detroit Pistons are back on the court for a Thursday night battle against the Utah Jazz.

This time around, the Pistons are looking to put together a small win streak after taking down the red-hot Miami Heat at home on Monday night.

Throughout the game, the Pistons controlled the Heat on Monday. Per usual, the Jimmy Butler-Tyler Herro combination could not be counted out early. Miami formed a comeback and ended up forcing overtime in Detroit. For a moment, it seemed the Pistons were going to let the game slip away.

Fortunately for the Pistons, that wasn’t the case. It was a tight victory—but a victory nonetheless. The Pistons put the Heat away with a 125-124 win. Once again, the Pistons proved they could put good teams away in a nail-biter.

Now, they move on to a Western Conference rebuilder in the Jazz. This season, the Jazz hold a 5-20 record. They are just one spot above the 15th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans in the West. Currently, Utah is on a three-game losing streak.

The Pistons are looking to advance to 12-16 on the season as they continue to hang around the early Play-In picture in the Eastern Conference.

Dec 21, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Time: 7 PM ET.

Location: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds

Spread: Pistons -4.5

Moneyline: DET -198, UTA +166

Total O/U: 228

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Pistons -4.5

Moneyline: DET -198

Total O/U: UNDER 228

