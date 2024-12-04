Cade Cunningham’s Positive Take on Detroit Pistons’ NBA Cup Loss
Last week, the Detroit Pistons were confident they could punch their ticket to Las Vegas to compete in the next phase of the 2024 NBA Cup. On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks gave them a dose of reality, shattering those dreams.
Cade Cunningham and the Pistons took a beatdown on Tuesday. Despite playing meaningful basketball for the first time in years, there wasn’t much for the Pistons to feel good about.
However, Cunningham is looking at the loss from a different angle. While he’s obviously not thrilled with the end result, the former No. 1 overall pick can see the positives in the run they just had.
"It’s the first meaningful game that we played in a long time in Detroit,” Cunningham told reporters of Tuesday’s final group stage game. “We gave the fans something meaningful, something to cheer for, and we’re trying to get back to that.”
The Pistons took down the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors to advance to 2-0 in group action. Last week, the Pistons and the Indiana Pacers met for a game that could’ve allowed the Bucks to punch their ticket early.
But the motivated Pistons wouldn’t allow for it to happen. Detroit dominated the Pacers on the road. After collecting a 24-point victory, the Pistons looked ahead to Tuesday’s game with hopes of keeping their tournament dreams alive.
Unfortunately, Detroit was dominated. Cunningham led his team with 23 points, five rebounds, and six assists in 33 minutes, Detroit came up short with a 128-107 loss.
With the Bucks winning, they advanced by winning Group East B. While the Pistons had an alternative route to get to the next round via point differential, the Pistons were denied there as well.
“This isn’t our last goal this season,” Cunningham stated. “Making the playoffs would be huge for the city and team.”
The Pistons aren’t in the midst of a playoffs-or-bust year. Heading into the season fresh off of a 14-68 run, the Pistons preached patience. Yet, Cunningham remains motivated to get his team there. They have a lot of work to do if they want to have themselves a postseason run.
With Tuesday’s loss, the Pistons dropped to 9-14 on the year. They are half of a game out of Play-In territory in early December.